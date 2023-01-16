Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

FILE PHOTO: Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies poses beside the company's logo in Davos
Jeffrey Dastin
·2 min read

By Jeffrey Dastin

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.

The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

Palantir has clinched more business following Russia's war with Ukraine, selling software to visualize an army's positions as well as help enterprises vet their supply chains or reduce costs. Still, its stock is down more than 50% in the past year like other tech companies.

Economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum largely expect a recession this year.

Asked about potential cuts, Karp said Palantir was doing well in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada while evaluating spend in slower markets.

"Things could get much, much worse, and then of course everything's on the table," Karp said.

The economy already is pinching Palantir's customers. Karp said one of clients' top-ten priorities was reducing what they were spending on cloud-computing, and Palantir was partnering with Cloudflare Inc to monitor such usage.

"They're under enormous cost pressure. This is just a huge cost center, and they need to find ways to do the same things cheaper," he said. The top cloud providers are Amazon, Microsoft and Google, though Karp said his company is "cloud agnostic."

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Auto Rental Company Renty Is Winning A Fresh Market Niche

    Renty is the biggest name in online auto rental in the Emirates. Safe, reliable, and highest-quality vehicles are what sets them apart from the competition. Renty was founded by Evgen Parokhod, a y...

  • Could United Microelectronics Become the Next TSMC?

    United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC), Taiwan's second-largest contract chipmaker and the world's third-largest foundry, doesn't attract nearly as much attention as the market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC and UMC are both based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, but the former generated more than seven times as much revenue as the latter last year. Back in 1980, Taiwan's government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) spun out UMC as the country's first semiconductor company.

  • Key Apple Partners Plan Expansion in Southeast Asia in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partners Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. included Southeast Asia in their expansion plans for 2023, in a sign major global contract electronics manufacturers will continue to add production capacity outside China to mitigate geopolitical and economic risks. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataTh

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Bitcoin roars past $20K in surprise surge. Can the rally last?

    Bitcoin has broken out again after months at $17,000. Here are some theories to explain the recent rally.

  • The pandemic may have ended the auto industry's age-old battle for market share

    So long as Ford and GM stay focused on money-making vehicles, lower market share won't necessarily be bad for them — but car-buyers should look out.

  • Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

    This week, the Department of Energy said it would provide a mining company with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop a lithium mine in Nevada’s Esmeralda County

  • Toyota says it plans to transform older cars into eco-friendly models to reduce carbon emissions, as the carmaker faces increased criticism for EV hesitancy

    The effort comes amid scrutiny that Toyota has avoided committing to producing fully electric vehicles by instead focusing on hybrid models.

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness centre for the industry". Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China, but lags domestic competitors on electric vehicles (EVs) - most notably BYD, which sold 40,046 EVs between Jan. 1-8 compared to Volkswagen passenger brand's 1,962, according to Chinese brokerage CMBI. "We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Set to Begin Beaumont Oil Refinery Expansion

    ExxonMobil (XOM) plans to advance the refinery's new CDU slowly to cope with potential startup problems.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchased

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 12, 2023 Jeff Su: Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to TSMC’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jeff Su, TSMC’s Director of Investor Relations and your host for today. TSMC is hosting our earnings conference call via live audio webcast through […]

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says Bo

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Mar