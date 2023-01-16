Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

FILE PHOTO: Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies poses beside the company's logo in Davos
Jeffrey Dastin
·2 min read

By Jeffrey Dastin

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.

The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

Palantir has clinched more business following Russia's war with Ukraine, selling software to visualize an army's positions as well as help enterprises vet their supply chains or reduce costs. Still, its stock is down more than 50% in the past year like other tech companies.

Economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum largely expect a recession this year.

Asked about potential cuts, Karp said Palantir was doing well in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada while evaluating spend in slower markets.

"Things could get much, much worse, and then of course everything's on the table," Karp said.

The economy already is pinching Palantir's customers. Karp said one of clients' top-ten priorities was reducing what they were spending on cloud-computing, and Palantir was partnering with Cloudflare Inc to monitor such usage.

"They're under enormous cost pressure. This is just a huge cost center, and they need to find ways to do the same things cheaper," he said. The top cloud providers are Amazon, Microsoft and Google, though Karp said his company is "cloud agnostic."

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms

    Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation. In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym. An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week. Introduced by two Democrats,…

  • Davos 2023: Opposition leader says Russian move on Ukraine from Belarus unlikely

    Belarus' exiled opposition leader said on Monday she did not think Russia would launch an offensive on Ukraine from Belarus after the two countries began military drills, but Moscow could launch more missiles strikes from its ally's territory. Moscow and Minsk started joint military exercises on Monday, triggering fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldRecharge Industr

  • Davos 2023: Idris Elba calls for investment to help world's poor

    Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid. At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Keeps Building Its Tesla Position

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has shed 55% during the past year and 77% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Anthony Scaramucci Invests In Former FTX.US President's New Venture

    As first reported by Bloomberg, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is investing his personal funds in a firm set up by Brett Harrison, the former president of FTX.US. Scaramucci confirmed his investment on Twitter over the weekend. "The Hash" hosts discuss the industry implications and Harrison's latest public remarks about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Market corrections are a painful but inevitable part of the investing cycle. Every bear market has represented an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up great companies on the cheap. Data shows they typically resolve quickly, and throughout history every notable downturn in the broader market has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Why Kraft (KHC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Kraft (KHC) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Avoid: Here's Why

    Discover why two FAANG stocks are poised to bounce back in 2023 and beat the market with their current spring-loaded share price discounts, while another looks like a questionable idea today.

  • Father of Georgia football OL Warren McClendon updates his status after car crash

    UGA football player Warren McClendon needed only a couple of stitches after he was a passenger in a car crash Sunday that took the lives of two others

  • Davos: PwC survey finds 'bleak CEO outlook' for 2023

    CEOs aren't feeling too hopeful on the year ahead, according to a newly-released survey.

  • Key Apple Partners Plan Expansion in Southeast Asia in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partners Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. included Southeast Asia in their expansion plans for 2023, in a sign major global contract electronics manufacturers will continue to add production capacity outside China to mitigate geopolitical and economic risks. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataTh

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • The pandemic may have ended the auto industry's age-old battle for market share

    So long as Ford and GM stay focused on money-making vehicles, lower market share won't necessarily be bad for them — but car-buyers should look out.

  • Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

    This week, the Department of Energy said it would provide a mining company with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop a lithium mine in Nevada’s Esmeralda County

  • Toyota says it plans to transform older cars into eco-friendly models to reduce carbon emissions, as the carmaker faces increased criticism for EV hesitancy

    The effort comes amid scrutiny that Toyota has avoided committing to producing fully electric vehicles by instead focusing on hybrid models.

  • Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness centre for the industry". Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China, but lags domestic competitors on electric vehicles (EVs) - most notably BYD, which sold 40,046 EVs between Jan. 1-8 compared to Volkswagen passenger brand's 1,962, according to Chinese brokerage CMBI. "We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable.