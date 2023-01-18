Davos 2023: UN chief urges 'credible' net-zero pledges or risk greenwashing

The annual World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos
·2 min read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos to follow the principles outlined by an expert group to make "credible", accountable net-zero pledges.

The United Nations and standard setter the International Organization for Standardization launched the guidelines in November to become a reference text and help organisations come up with solid plans, avoiding slogans, hype and obfuscation.

While companies are increasingly pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions to as close as possible to zero, the benchmarks and criteria they use "are often dubious or murky", the U.N. chief told the Davos delegates.

"It leaves the door wide open to greenwashing," he said, referring to unsubstantiated claims by some firms that their products are ecologically friendly.

He urged the participants: "Put forward credible and transparent transition plans on how to achieve net-zero – and submit those plans before the end of this year."

"The transition to net-zero must be grounded in real emissions cuts – and not rely on carbon credits and shadow markets," he said.

The green energy transition of world powers has been one of the central themes at the forum in Davos, where the European Union said it would mobilise state aid to keep firms from relocating to the United States as part of its Green Deal industrial plan.

Guterres said meaningful engagement on climate, trade and technology between the United States and China - at loggerheads over issues ranging from trade to human rights - was essential to prevent confrontation.

"We risk what I have called a Great Fracture – the decoupling of the world's two largest economies," he said.

"This is the last thing we need."

In comments about global preparedness for another pandemic, Guterres said the world had failed to learn the lessons from COVID-19.

"We are nowhere near ready for pandemics to come," he said.

(Reporting by Reuters Davos team; Writing Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Greta Thunberg detained at German mine protest, police say

    Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath but the entire group will be released later in the day, according to police. Thunberg was held while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 km (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath, where she sat with a group of protesters near the edge of the mine. The clearing of the village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was agreed between RWE and the government in a deal that allowed the energy giant to demolish Luetzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and saving five villages originally slated for destruction.

  • Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

    Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. China, the world's most populous country -- one-sixth of the planet's inhabitants live there -- saw its population decline in 2022. The country's population had doubled since the 1960s, to more than 1.4 billion today.

  • British Comedian Lays Waste to Climate Activists in Raucous Oxford Union Debate

    Konstantin Kisin addressed climate activists who prefer showy displays of victimhood to pragmatic approaches to addressing the problem.

  • WEF: ‘We have everything we need to speed up the energy transition. It’s time to tackle humanity’s greatest challenge’

    For the first time in history, humanity can mitigate the damage it has caused to the climate, writes World Economic Forum managing director Jeremy Jurgens.

  • Fact check: Global temperatures and atmospheric CO2 levels are correlated, contrary to claim

    Global temperatures and atmospheric CO2 levels are correlated. However, temperatures fluctuate due to natural variability even as they trend upward

  • African activists cast doubt over climate talks' credibility

    Climate activists in Africa are expressing anger toward the United Nations climate agency, accusing it of allowing corporations and individuals with dubious climate credentials to greenwash their polluting activities by participating in its annual climate conference. The criticism follows Thursday’s announcement that oil executive Sultan al-Jaber will lead the next round of U.N. climate talks, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates beginning in late November. The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance termed the move as the “lowest moment” for the U.N. agency.

  • A fix for flatulent cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

    Danone, the dairy giant behind Dannon and Horizon Organic, aims to cut methane emissions from its milk supply chain by 30% over seven years.

  • Startup tackles CO2 emissions in the cement industry

    If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world.

  • The rich and powerful flocked to Davos via private jet to discuss climate change, study finds

    At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the global business and political elite will discuss how to combat climate change, but their own private jet travel to attend the conference will cause a spike in planet-warming carbon emissions, according to a study from Greenpeace.

  • Climate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention

    Environmental activist Greta Thunberg swiftly resumed campaigning on Wednesday after she was briefly detained in Germany during a protest against a coal mine expansion, tweeting that protecting the climate was not a crime. Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and escorted back towards police vans. She has described the mine's expansion as a betrayal of present and future generations and accused Germany of being one of the biggest polluters in the world.

  • Davos: Climate activists block private jet airport

    STORY: As part of their "Make Them Pay" campaign, around 15 members of the “Debt For Climate” movement suspended themselves from a makeshift wooden pole structure and used barrels to block the entrance to the arrivals hall of the private St. Gallen-Altenrhein airport in Switzerland.They also stuck posters on exterior of the terminal building which read "Davos Stop Funding Climate Chaos" and "Davos Billionaires Party while the World Burns".Major energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 business leaders gathering for the annual meeting in the Swiss resort, where global threats including climate change are on the agenda.

  • Climate activists chant ‘eat the rich’ at Davos summit amid big oil concerns

    ‘We are demanding concrete and real climate action’

  • Greener Cities Have Little to Fear from Atmospheric Rivers

    Josh Edelson/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of endless rainfall and flooding, the atmospheric river that has lashed California has finally started to roll back. In its wake, the intense weather has caused potentially billions of dollars worth of property damage and the deaths of at least 20 people.Atmospheric rivers—narrow cloud bands carrying concentrated moisture—aren’t necessarily bad per se. Marty Ralph, a meteorologist and director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scrip

  • Fed wants climate risk analysis from 6 largest U.S. banks by July 31

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Tuesday told the six largest U.S. banks to compile data on how their businesses would be impacted by climate change outcomes and the transition to a lower-carbon economy in what it called a pilot effort to ensure the financial system is prepared for the risks posed by global warming. The scenario analysis, including estimates of how real estate portfolios might be affected by "physical risk" and how corporate lending might be affected by the transition to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050, "are neither forecasts nor policy prescriptions," the U.S. central bank said. Instead, the analysis is meant to "build understanding of how certain climate-related financial risks could manifest" in terms of changes in the likelihood of loan defaults, losses, and internal risk assessments.

  • Southwest Florida climate change meeting

    After Hurricane Ian communities across southwest Florida started asking the question of how can we better prepare for future storms. It was a question tackled during the first-ever” southwest Florida climate and community summit held down in Naples earlier today.

  • Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane

    French food giant Danone said Tuesday it would slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, vowing to change the way the cows it uses are raised and milked.Danone said Tuesday it would seek to cut its methane emissions by using cow breeds that emit less methane, improving cow diets, prolonging their milking periods and capturing emissions from manure to be used for biogas, for example. 

  • Major takeaways from NOAA's 2022 National Climate Report

    Karin Gleason, US Climate Expert at NOAA, talks about the major takeaways from their 2022 National Climate Report.

  • Danone Vows to Cut Methane Emissions From Milk by 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone aims to cut methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by almost one-third over the next seven years, becoming the first major food company to set targets in line with a pledge by 150 countries to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas from cows’ burps. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Lar