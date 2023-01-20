Davos Latest: Fidelity’s Richards Says Dour Mood Has Brightened

(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity International Chief Executive Officer Anne Richards said the mood has lifted as the global elite in Davos digests the latest economic trends.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I think people came into this week feeling maybe a bit gloomy, but the data points that have been coming through this year on the economic side have maybe not been quite as bad as people expected,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “People are probably leaving a little bit more positive than they came in.”

On the final day of the World Economic Forum, stay tuned to Bloomberg TV for interviews with Carlyle Group Co-founder David Rubenstein and United Arab Emirates Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, among others. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda take part in a panel discussion on the outlook for the global economy at 11 a.m. CET.

Key Developments

The Cleantech Arms Race has Begun. Can it Save the Planet?

Davos Has It All Again, Except World’s Most Powerful Person

Wall Street Spreads New Year Cheer With Upbeat Outlook at Davos

SNB’s Jordan Says Returning Inflation to 2% Is Not That Easy

(All times CET)

Staff Accepting Bonus Cuts, Richards Says (9:50 a.m.)

Fidelity’s Richards added to the general gloom around financiers’ wages, saying the latest pay round “was a tougher year for compensation than the previous year.”

Staff understand they share in the investment manager’s profit, “so in general I think our compensation round was well taken,” the CEO told Bloomberg TV. She said “the attrition environment has improved” as the economic outlook palls, which “means you don’t need to hire as many people.” She said the overall mood at Davos wasn’t exactly bubbly, but there’s a growing sense that “maybe we’re avoiding the really bad scenarios, the really deep recession risk.”

Story continues

SNB’s Jordan Says 2% Inflation Is Tough (9:45 a.m.)

There was a debate on a Davos panel about whether inflation targets are realistic. Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan warned it may prove hard to keep price increases to the 2% goal because it’s difficult to break out of a wage-price spiral.

“Once inflation is high, pressure from wages is here,” he said, adding that companies are more aggressive about raising prices. The consequence is that it will be very hard to bring inflation from 4% to the target of 2% persistently.

But former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers urged central banks to stick to the goal. Revising central bank inflation targets above 2% “would be a costly error that would have adverse effects for real economies and working people everywhere,” Summers said.

Summers Urges Central Banks to Stick to Data (9:25 a.m.)

Summers also urged central banks to avoid “excessive forecasting” of their policy trajectory or risk putting “their credibility at risk.” Instead, they should respond to the data.

He warned that spending is becoming “less sensitive to interest rates” as companies increasingly invest in intangible assets. That dynamic raises the question of whether “fiscal policy should be used more actively in stabilization policy.”

Algebris Sees ‘Sense of Relief’ on Inflation (9:20 a.m.)

Algebris Chief Executive Officer Davide Serra said that inflation has peaked and China’s reopening will be crucial for the world economy.

“In a world with so much debt, some inflation might be useful. But the pace of inflation is decelerating fast,” Serra said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Given the slowdown in global banking, the biggest lenders are able to easily retain talent. “There is nothing to worry about” on staffing, Serra said.

Jordan Says Monetary Policy Got Too Loose (9:15 a.m.)

SNB’s Jordan said that with hindsight, global central banks kept policy too loose before last year’s consumer-price shock.

“We probably all underestimated inflationary pressures in 2021,” Jordan said on a panel. “Monetary policy was all in all a bit too expansionary.”

France Wants US Concessions on Climate Law (7:45 a.m.)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the US must offer concessions to mitigate the impact of subsidies for American businesses in the Inflation Reduction Act, even as the European Union develops its own version of the legislation.

Read more: Le Maire Says US Wants to Oppose China, EU Wants to Engage It

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, he said Europe has a “two-track approach” in its response to the climate legislation, which he has in the past called a threat to fair competition.

“We are expecting some concessions from our American friends, but there is also another way which is to put in place a kind of European Inflation Reduction Act,” he said, adding that Europe needs to invest more in strategic sectors including electric car batteries, hydrogen and solar panels.

Congo Demands More From China Deal (6:40 a.m.)

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi criticized a $6.2 billion minerals-for-infrastructure contract with China, saying the world’s largest producer of a key battery metal hasn’t benefited from the deal.

Read more: Congo President Demands More From $6.2 Billion China Deal

“The Chinese, they’ve made a lot of money and made a lot of profit from this contract,” he said in an interview. “Now our need is simply to re-balance things in a way that it becomes win-win.” Most of Congo’s minerals end up in China, which signed a landmark deal with Tshisekedi’s predecessor in 2008 to trade roads and buildings for the two metals.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.