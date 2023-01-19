Davos Latest: Twitter Users Say No to Domination by WEF Elite

Davos Latest: Twitter Users Say No to Domination by WEF Elite
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel joined the chorus of cautious optimism among the global elite in Davos, saying Europe may see slightly positive growth this year even as risks remain including the war in Ukraine and rising borrowing costs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Meanwhile, Elon Musk mixed things up by asking users of his Twitter platform to vote on whether the World Economic Forum should control the world.

Highlights from the penultimate day of the World Economic Forum include an address by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at 11:30 a.m. CET and a panel on “Finding Europe’s New Growth” with Christine Lagarde. The European Central Bank president will be joined at 11 a.m. by Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis takes part in a Q&A at 3 p.m.

Stay tuned to Bloomberg TV for exclusive interviews on Thursday with SNB Chief Thomas Jordan, Carlyle Group Co-Founder David Rubenstein, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps, among many others.

Key Developments

  • ECB’s Knot Sees ‘Multiple’ Half-Point Rate Hikes to Tame Prices

  • Goldman’s Gnodde Says Firm to Hire Selectively After Job Cuts

  • UniCredit CEO Orcel Sees Higher Shareholder Returns on Tailwinds

  • US Debt-Crisis Worries Sour Davos Optimism on Global Economy

  • European Executives Eye US Climate Plan With Envy in Davos

(All times CET)

UK Warns of ‘Dangerous’ US Subsidies (10:10 a.m.)

President Joe Biden’s multi-billion dollar green subsidy program is “dangerous,” Britain’s business secretary said on a panel at Davos. Grant Shapps said the Inflation Reduction Act “at the edges is dangerous because it could slip into protectionism.”

Shapps said countries have learned from both the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that “you’ve got to be self-reliant,” but leaders also need to ensure they keep “the world as open as possible.” On the IRA, he said “it is protectionism, whether it is intentional protectionism or not is the debate.”

The raft of US subsidies on everything from green-energy manufacturing to microchips has infuriated Brussels, as European businesses threaten to shift production to America. The EU is preparing a response that could include watering down state-aid rules.

Musk Poll Doesn’t Look Good for Davos (9:45 a.m.)

Musk, who’s not a fan of Davos, posted a poll on Twitter asking whether the WEF should “control the world.”

Unsurprisingly, users of the social media platform, which Musk owns, weren’t in favor of the proposal. With more than 2 million responses, 86% voted “no.”

Deal on EU Fiscal Rules ‘Very Challenging’ (9:15 a.m.)

Paolo Gentiloni, the European Union’s economy commissioner, said it will be “very challenging” for the 27 member states to reach an agreement by March on the review of the bloc’s fiscal rules.

Still, he said that the controversial reform of the bloc’s deficit and debt thresholds is being tackled with a “shared awareness of the fact that we need more flexible rules and more enforceable rules,” he told Bloomberg TV. EU governments disagree over how far the Stability and Growth Pact should be watered down to allow for more spending — fueled by debt — to support growth.

Knot Sees ‘Multiple’ Half-Point Hikes (8:50 a.m.)

European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said there’ll be more than one half-point increase in interest rates, with the inflation situation still “not satisfactory.”

Investors, who’ve softened bets on monetary tightening, may be underestimating the ECB’s commitment to tame prices, the hawkish Dutch central bank chief told CNBC from Davos, adding that policy makers are focused currently on the risk of doing too little. “Our president has already announced that most of the ground that we have to cover we will cover at a constant pace of multiple 50 basis-point hikes,” he added.

Goldman to Hire Selectively After Job Cuts (8:40 a.m.)

The head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. international said the bank’s recent round of job cuts has “right-sized” it for the economic environment. The firm will continue to hire and is due to add more than 3,000 graduates this year, as well as more selectively at other levels of the firm, Richard Gnodde told Bloomberg TV.

“We’ve sized the firm to suit what we think the outlook to be,” he added. “But of course you have to be nimble.” He also said bonuses, reflecting overall performance, would be lower. “You have to take a long-term view and look through the cycle.”

Unicredit Sees Chance for Growth in Europe (8:35 a.m.)

UniCredit’s Orcel said the bank is expecting Europe to avoid a recession this year and may even see slightly positive growth.

Rising rates are a tailwind for the bank, which could still potentially pay investors a higher dividend for 2022 than a year earlier. The Italian lender is also seeing its stock of non-performing loans decline, though it has created an extra buffer to protect against loans going bad this year.

Remote Work Is Changing Commuting (8:15 a.m.)

Working from home is having a permanent impact on commuting patterns, rail-and-property developer MTR Corp. CEO Jacob Kam said in a Bloomberg TV interview. The comments from the transport chief is telling as employees globally are grappling with one of the pandemics’ best perks, which business are less keen on continuing.

Read more: Hong Kong Property Prices to Improve on Border Reopening

MTR — one of the most profitable and richest public transport operators, thanks to its property business in Hong Kong — has a vast array of rail business interests stretching from its home in Hong Kong to Australia, Sweden, Mainland China and the UK.

Zelenskiy Pressures Allies for Arms (8 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put additional pressure on Germany to step up and deliver battle tanks.

Without naming Berlin directly, he said it was wrong for countries to say they will only supply his government with battle tanks if an ally outside the European Union, such as the US, does the same. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has indicated the ruling coalition in Berlin won’t move unilaterally to supply Leopard 2 tanks.

Speaking via video link, Zelenskiy told a WEF breakfast meeting that artillery and missile systems won’t be used to strike inside Russia but to target occupied territories from where Russian forces are launching attacks. Asked whether Ukraine would target Russian-occupied Crimea, he said: “This is not our intention, it is our land. Give us your weapons and we’ll bring our land back.”

Johnson Calls for Additional Ukraine Aid (8 a.m.)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told an audience in Davos that allies should increase their support for Ukraine and focus on that rather than trying to analyze Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans.

Johnson said governments should give Ukraine weapons, including tanks. He said there is little point debating whether Putin will use nuclear weapons because he won’t.

Climate Activist Wants Real Commitments (8 a.m.)

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate is in Davos to press politicians and business leaders to halt new fossil-fuel investments.

“There is a disconnect between what people say here and what is happening on the ground - they don’t get the urgency of the climate crisis,” Nakate told Bloomberg. “Economic growth shouldn’t leave people and communities behind,” she said, adding that Davos isn’t accessible for many and the event should be open to activists who highlight the real challenges.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India considers banning news identified as 'fake' by govt on social media

    India's government will not permit social media platforms to host any information that it identifies as false, according to a draft proposal of the country's IT rules released this week. This is the latest in a slew of measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that are being seen as efforts to rein in big tech firms. Any information identified as "fake or false" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), or by any other agency authorised for fact-checking by the government or "by its department in which such business is transacted", would be prohibited under the draft.

  • Rain to ease up on California as winter weather moves across U.S.

    California may finally be getting a break from the deadly storms which have slammed the state. Meanwhile, the rest of the country is facing a significant winter storm. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.

  • Samsung Spars With India Over $110 Million Production Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is struggling to collect manufacturing incentives it considers it’s owed by India, highlighting the sometimes complicated nature of such government programs.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind H

  • Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December

    Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023. Oil prices turned lower, however, after comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official renewed uncertainty over the pace of upcoming interest-rate hikes — raising uncertainty over the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Column: The U.S. economy is again being held hostage to our ridiculous federal debt ceiling

    The debt ceiling, being wielded by the ignorant children of the House GOP, is the stupidest feature of federal fiscal policy.

  • Fed's Harker says he is ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he is ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting Americans of limited means disproportionately," Harker said in a speech that closely followed remarks from earlier in the month. To get inflation under control, the Fed's "goal is to slow the economy modestly and to bring demand more in line with supply," he told a group in Newark, Delaware.

  • Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

    Ongoing strength in these areas speak to higher probabilities of bullish outcomes.

  • Reaction to Jacinda Ardern resigning as New Zealand leader

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shocked many with her announcement Thursday that she will leave office next month. Other world leaders as well as Ardern's political rivals praised her for her leadership during some of the country's most difficult moments.

  • Russian Spy or Ukrainian Hero? The Strange Death of Denys Kiryeyev

    Hours before Russia sent troops into Ukraine last February, Mr. Kiryeyev warned of Moscow’s plan to capture Kyiv. Days later, he was killed by security agents. “If it were not for Mr. Kiryeyev, most likely Kyiv would have been taken.”

  • Global Switch $10 Billion Deal Talks Peter Out on Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Discussions about a potential sale of Global Switch Holdings Ltd. have nearly ground to a halt, people familiar with the matter said, amid tightening financing conditions and lower-than-expected bids for the London-based data center company.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-R

  • India female wrestlers allege sexual harassment by officials

    Top India wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the parliament building on Thursday accusing the federation president and coaches of sexually and mentally harassing young wrestlers. Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia led about 100 protestors in demanding the immediate removal of Wrestling Foundation of India President Brij Bhushan Charan Singh and other officials pending an inquiry against them. Singh, a lawmaker representing the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, rejected the accusations and said he was ready to face any probe.

  • As hate surges — in speech and acts — Americans have to learn to disagree again | Miraldi

    Trump is allowed to dine with the anti-Semites. But when their supping is over, our job is to make them choke on their words — with our votes.

  • U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in a year; inflation retreating

    U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023. The second straight monthly decrease in retail sales, which are mostly goods, is undercutting production at factories. The widespread signs of weakening demand and subsiding inflation are likely to encourage the Federal Reserve to further scale back the pace of its rate increases next month, but not pause its monetary policy tightening anytime soon as the labor market remains tight.

  • On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters

    Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly-Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican congressman in Long Island, said Santos voters' outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dressed as a sheep at Davos – and made everyone else look like fools

    Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, sticks out at Davos with another loud fashion statement that says more about others than herself.

  • Trump Says Carroll ‘Not My Type’; Deposition Suggests Otherwise

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump mistook a 1980s photograph of New York author E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her more than two decades ago, for an image of his ex-wife Marla Maples during a deposition, according to a partially unsealed transcript in Carroll’s defamation suit.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple D

  • There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence

    President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperiled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.

  • Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'

    The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.