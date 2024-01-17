In Davos, Zelenskyy meets King and PM of Belgium, which chairs Council of the European Union – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

The leaders discussed Belgium’s priorities as the head of the Council of the European Union, particularly the upcoming commencement of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy thanked King Philippe and Alexander De Croo for their defensive support of Ukraine, highlighting the decision regarding F-16 fighter jets, the training of Ukrainian pilots by Belgian experts, and the recent 15th package of military aid.

He also acknowledged Belgium's leadership role in establishing a Fund of Ukraine, amounting to EUR 1.7 billion, funded by taxing profits from frozen Russian assets. Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of creating an effective mechanism for confiscating the aggressor's frozen assets.

The parties also discussed Belgium's participation in implementing steps of Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula.

Quote: "I assured President Zelenskyy that the EU's support remains steadfast – both financial and military," Alexander De Croo said.

Background:

On the sidelines of the WEF, Zelenskyy also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Ukrainian President and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to initiate the screening of Ukrainian legislation, which is a further step towards opening negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, in a week.

