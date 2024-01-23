New Dawn Arts Center celebrates new space in Ashburnham with ribbon cutting

It’s a new day for the New Dawn Arts Center in Ashburnham.

The nonprofit group, whose mission is to enliven and unite the community through art, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating its acquisition of its new permanent headquarters – the historic building at 84 Main St. that has been the home of the Community Church since 1834.

The property, which was put up for sale a few years ago by church members, will be owned by the New Dawn Arts Center, and will still have space to be used by the congregation and other local community groups and businesses related to the arts.

New Dawn Arts Center founder and executive/artistic director Abigail Abbott, center, at the ribbon cutting ceremony as the center officially acquired the historic Community Church building on Friday, Jan. 19.

“This is an exciting day for us,” said Abigail Abbott, founder and director of New Dawn Arts Center, at a standing room-only ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 19. “We’ve been working on this since 2019.”

In 2023, the center, which is a federally recognized tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity, was awarded the Cultural Facilities Grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council as a matching grant in the amount of $107,000 to help purchase the building. Center officials said they would crowdsource the remaining amount through donations.

Arts center to crowdsource matching grant through donations

“Once that’s paid off, then our grants and donations can all go towards programming and we won’t have to worry about the cost of this building – so this is the first step towards that,” Abbott added.

Abbott said the New Dawn Arts Center was perfectly situated to serve the arts community in Ashburnham and beyond.

“We’re in a unique location, a kind of bridge between Boston and western Mass, a bridge between southern New Hampshire and Worcester – we’re right in the middle,” Abbott explained. “This is a rural area, but we believe it can be that bridge connecting all those areas around us.”

Pastor calls purchase of church a 'win-win' for the community

Elizabeth Magill, pastor of the Community Church and New Dawn board member, said the church’s members had been looking without success for organizations that might want to rent space in the building, so they made the decision a few years ago to sell the property. They received two offers – one from New Dawn and one from a restaurant.

“We hemmed and hawed because the restaurant was cash up front, but everyone in the congregation really wanted the historic nature of the building to be maintained, and we’re choosing to serve the community by selling to New Dawn,” said Magill, who added that the church’s congregation would rent space in the building for Sunday services and monthly dinners.

Magill called the purchase of the building by the New Dawn Arts Center a “gift from God.”

“I try not to use too much religious language with the New Dawn stuff, but this is God rescuing us because our congregation can continue to thrive because we can stop spending on ministry and (focus on) serving the community,” she said. “It’s totally a win-win.”

The building was built in 1834, and its steeple is home to a church bell cast by a former apprentice of Paul Revere.

Email info@newdawnarts.org for more information.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: New Dawn Arts Center buys Ashburnham Community Church thanks to grant