Dawn Foods Launches National eCommerce Platform, Streamlining the Ordering Process for Bakers

100-year-old baking industry leader reinvents ordering for retail bakery customers with convenient, online, on-demand access to baking supplies from inspiring ingredients to packaging needs

JACKSON, Mich., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn, today unveiled its eCommerce platform for existing retail bakery customers across the United States. The online platform streamlines the ordering process for Dawn customers, making it more convenient, efficient, simple and easy to navigate for all their baking supply needs.

"The biggest win this year is launching eCommerce for our customers. With this exciting new offering, Dawn is adding to its history of innovation by creating its own digital path - driving significant change across its core business," said Bob Howland, Chief Digital Officer of Dawn. "This platform was built with input from our pilot program customers and in partnership with some of the best companies in the digital space. Now, Dawn customers can conveniently explore all of our products and find inspiration and insights to help grow their business."

Dawn's platform provides bakers with unparalleled, around-the-clock access to baking supplies. Most bakeries use traditional ordering methods via paper or telephone from their suppliers. "Dawn has made the online ordering process very easy. Being able to see all the products that Dawn offers on one platform is a game changer," said James Blackford, owner of Jupiter Donuts in Largo, Florida. "You can do all your ordering 24/7 on your mobile device if necessary. And when you're a busy business owner that saves precious time."

Last year, Dawn initiated a digital pilot program with over 100 customers, which allowed Dawn to understand the features customers needed most and how they interacted with the platform. These insights were critical to helping implement important features and site functionality. The most important elements for Dawn customers were simplicity, accessibility and speed. Around the clock access to the platform was especially significant. For instance, the pilot program showed over 25 percent of orders were submitted on the weekend and close to 30 percent of orders were submitted outside of regular business hours.

With Dawn's new eCommerce platform, customers can quickly place orders, see the entire product catalog and view their order history. They can also use the following features:

Accessible search tools including filtering, sorting and pairing suggestions

Ability to access the platform via desktop, tablet or mobile

24/7 ordering, allowing customers to place orders while doing inventory whenever and wherever they want with easy one-click reordering options

Payment portal integration to view and manage invoices

Following the platform's launch, Dawn plans to continue listening to customer feedback – using it to guide its creation of new platform features and updates that will enhance the user experience.

"This is an exciting moment for the bakery industry," said Howland. "Customers have been asking for online ordering. Our digital journey has just begun."

For more information on Dawn's eCommerce bakery platform, visit shop.dawnfoods.com.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 4,000 Team Members globally. For 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit DawnFoods.com.