Dawn Staley lauds impressive start for South Carolina men’s basketball, Lamont Paris

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley likes what she’s seen from the USC men’s team this season.

The Gamecocks, led by second-year coach Lamont Paris, are 14-2 (2-1 SEC). They surpassed their 2022-23 win total by the end of their non-conference slate and have managed to pull off tough wins, like their 71-69 overtime victory at Missouri on Saturday.

The key to their success?

“Culturally, it feels a lot different,” Staley told local media this week. “It looks a lot different.

“There’s really a belief in winning. And when you get that synergy going, it’s contagious.”

Staley specifically noted junior guard Meechie Johnson’s response to sitting out most of the overtime period against Missouri after the Tigers limited him to five points on 2 of 6 shooting. (He’s USC’s leading scorer, averaging 18 points per game.) From what she saw on the broadcast, Johnson seemed like his teammates’ loudest cheerleader. Staley believes his positive, team-first attitude will have a trickle-down effect as the season goes on.

Staley also called on South Carolina fans to fill Colonial Life Arena for the men’s games. Next up are the Georgia Bulldogs at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Over 11,000 fans attended the men’s team’s game versus Mississippi State on Jan. 6. But Staley believes the Gamecocks deserve more, especially considering how quickly Paris seems to be turning things around.

“Nobody believed he was the right choice,” Staley said. “Not whole lot of people thought he was the right choice. Didn’t have the type of season they want to have last year. But to have a Year 2 the way he’s having a Year 2, we need to jump on board quickly.”

South Carolina schedule: Next four games

Tuesday vs. Georgia, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 20 at Arkansas, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 23 vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 27 vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)