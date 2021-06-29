Dawson man facing felony charges for alleged sexual assault in Willmar parking lot in front of a child

Jun. 29—WILLMAR — A Dawson man appeared June 23 in a Kandiyohi County courtroom related to charges in an alleged sexual assault in March in a Walmart parking lot in Willmar.

Scott Timothy Posch, 22, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct — non-consensual sexual contact.

Eighth District Judge Melissa Listug ordered Posch to post $50,000 cash or bond for an unconditional release or to be released on his own recognizance provided he has no contact with the alleged victim and stays away from their residence.

Posch was ordered to be processed through the Kandiyohi County Jail but no mugshot is available currently due to technical problems at the jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Posch is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a vehicle in the Willmar Walmart parking lot the evening of March 4 while a minor was in the back seat crying.

The woman repeatedly told Posch "no" in response to his advances and told law enforcement she was afraid "he might do something if she tried harder to leave," according to the complaint.

Posch told law enforcement March 5 that everything the woman said was accurate and that he thought the woman was not a willing participant during the incident. He also told law enforcement he is planning on going to therapy or treatment due to what happened.

Posch's next court date is a pretrial hearing Aug. 31.

Click to read more about Crime and Courts.