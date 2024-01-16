Dawson, Minnesota, man charged in alleged attempt to burn a vehicle

Jan. 16—MONTEVIDEO

— A

Dawson,

Minnesota, man who was arrested Dec. 26, 2023, on felony charges of mail theft is now being charged in a separate criminal filing in Chippewa County District Court.

Neal Ryan Redepenning, 45, is being charged with felony threats of violence and possession of an incendiary device by a prohibited person after allegedly tampering with a motor vehicle and attempting to set it on fire.

At a Jan. 3 bail hearing, Judge Keith Helgeson set conditional bail at $50,000, or $75,000 without conditions, according to

Minnesota Court Records Online.

Redepenning was still being held in the Chippewa County Jail as of Monday, Jan. 15. His next court hearing in this case is scheduled for Jan. 17. A hearing in the mail theft case, in which he is alleged to have stolen packages from someone's porch, is Jan. 18.

According to the criminal complaint in the new filing, a Montevideo police officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North Seventh Street in Montevideo on Dec. 20, 2023, on a report of someone tampering with a vehicle. When the officer arrived, he met with a male and female witness. The female witness named Redepenning as a suspect.

When the officer inquired why she believed Redepenning was the responsible party, the male witness stated they had caught Redepenning on camera footage three separate times the previous night and had also confronted him. He also alleged Redepenning would call back after each time and ask if they were ready for round 2, round 3, and so on.

The male and female witness told the officer that Redepenning claims they stole tools from him and that they owed him money. They alleged Redepenning stated they had until the 10th or, "he would figure out another payment plan."

A copy of the camera footage was given to the officer. According to the complaint, the three incidents took place in the evening hours of Dec. 19 and into the morning of Dec. 20.

The first incident captured on camera had a time-stamp of 6:12 p.m. and showed a male wearing a black jacket and light-colored, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up walking into frame from the front yard of the property. The male then reaches up and grabs and pulls a wire belonging to another camera.

According to the complaint, another camera captures the male witness verbally confronting the hooded male at approximately 5:17 a.m. on Dec. 20. after the hooded male is seen walking into the backyard of the property. A verbal altercation appears to take place before the hooded male leaves the scene and runs away eastbound.

Later, at around 6:02 a.m. Dec. 20, a sudden light is seen in the alleyway and an object on fire is seen being thrown into the frame, at the rear end of a white Pontiac. A male in a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt is seen kicking the object closer to the vehicle, where a fuel tank may be located. The male then backs away and exits the frame, heading northbound into the alley.

An ignition of material near the vehicle produces a flash of light and plume of smoke observed to be higher than the power lines. A residual fire is also seen on the ground burning at the rear of the vehicle.

The male witness is seen on camera exiting the residence and kicks the burning object away from the car toward the alley, out of the camera's view.

The complaint alleges Redepenning called the female witness later in the day, cursing at her and also telling her what he would do to the male witness. He also cursed at the female witness stated he was building Tasers and had a "special place for her."

In follow-up interviews, it was determined the white Pontiac was registered to the male witness. No observable damage to the rear end of the vehicle was seen where the incendiary device was ignited. The witness stated when he kicked the fiery device away from the car, it appeared to look like a bean bag on fire, about the size of a softball.

According to the complaint, the witness showed the officer some ashes where he had kicked the object, and said it burned down to nothing. He said he expected the back end of his car to be gone when he came around the corner.

There were three juveniles inside the residence when the incendiary device went off, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the two adults did not hear anything when the incendiary device went off. The two saw the fire through a live feed from the cameras. The female witness said when she told the male witness his car was on fire, he allegedly responded, "he bombed me."

The female witness also provided a voice memo that Redepenning allegedly sent a family member, who forwarded the message to her. In the message Redepenning is heard cursing and threatening the witness, ending the message with, "there's your (expletive) threat."

Redepenning's criminal history includes concurrent prison sentences on Lac qui Parle County charges of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in 2020 that involved reported

thefts from two area churches.