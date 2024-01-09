Dawson, Minnesota, semi driver injured after crash in Pope County

Jan. 9—GILCHRIST TOWNSHIP — A semi driver suffered non-life-threatening injury after a single-vehicle accident Monday night in

Pope County

.

The crash was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday west of

Brooten

near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 104 and Pope County Road 8.

According to the

Minnesota State Patrol report,

David Lee Olson, 73, of

Dawson

, was traveling southbound on Highway 104 when his semitractor crashed near the intersection with County Road 8 in Gilchrist Township.

Olson was transported to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Road conditions were reported as covered in snow and/or ice. Olson was the only occupant in his vehicle.

Brooten Fire and Rescue, Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Sunburg Ambulance, Glenwood Police Department, the Pope County Sheriff's Office, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.