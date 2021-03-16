Dawson woman acquitted of illegal sexual contact charges in South Dakota

Mar. 16—DAWSON — A Dawson woman has been acquitted of two charges of illegal sexual contact with a young girl in South Dakota, according to her attorney.

Kendra Lindblad, 27, of Dawson, had been charged with sexual contact with a child under 16 and attempted sexual contact with a child under 16, both felonies.

She had pleaded not guilty in January 2020.

Lindblad's attorney Ron Frauenshuh, of Ortonville, said in a news release that Lindblad was found not guilty March 12 by a 12-member jury in Lincoln County, South Dakota. Lincoln County is directly south of Sioux Falls.

A grand jury in Lincoln County had indicted Lindblad for alleged contact with a 12-year-old child in 2017 and 2018, when Lindblad was 24.

Frauenshuh said in a January 2020 news release after Lindblad pleaded not guilty that he was confident she would be found not guilty and was cooperating with the courts.

Lindblad owns Redemption Basketball Academy, which operated in the gymnasium of Dawson Covenant Church near Dawson. The academy's website is still online but it has had nothing on the calendar after February 2020.

Lindblad had attempted to purchase the old Clarkfield Gymnasium and had planned to move her basketball academy there.

Lindblad is a graduate of Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, where she was a well-known basketball player.