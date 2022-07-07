Dawsonville man sentenced in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol case

Jul. 7—A Dawsonville man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, through a broken window told a Washington, D.C., judge Thursday, July 7, he was remorseful for his actions and took responsibility.

Benjamin Torre, 24, pleaded guilty in March to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was sentenced Thursday to 12 months on probation, with two months on monitored house arrest. In addition to 60 hours of community service, Torre was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol and a $1,113 fine.

This story will be updated