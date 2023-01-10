Dax Shepard admitted to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of her

Anna Kendrick directed "The Dating Game" in 2022. She discussed what directing was like on the "Arm Chair Expert" podcast. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images/ Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Dax Shepard told Anna Kendrick his wife, Kristen Bell, is jealous of her.

Kendrick, who suspected Bell did not like her, was shocked.

She found Bell's jealousy "unfathomable."

Dax Shepard revealed Anna Kendrick is the only person his wife, Kristen Bell, is jealous of on the January 9 episode of Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

Kendrick appeared on the show to discuss her role in the upcoming drama "Alice, Darling" with Shepard and his co-host Monica Padman.

Shepard interrupted the interview to pay "a quick compliment" to Kendrick at the 54:30-minute mark. "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you," he told Kendrick. "I'd never saw it. It blew my mind," he added.

Bell, he said, was envious of Kendrick's singing chops. "Kristen was like, who is this other short person? Oh, so she can sing like that too? I'm already here. We got another one," Shepard continued.

Anna Kendrick talked about "Alice, Darling" with Monica Padman and Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. Lionsgate

He went on to say that Bell had lost out on some professional opportunities to Kendrick. He clarified that he asked Bell for permission to share that with Kendrick on the show before he told her.

"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you, but you're the only person that ever made her jealous."

Dax Shepard spilled surprising news about his wife on the most recent episode of his podcast. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kendrick said she actually thought Bell did not care for her personality. "I actually have a funny thing with your wife where I never thought, like, she liked me," she told Shepard. Kendrick attributed her feelings to perceiving Bell as an "angel."

"She's so sweet, and I feel so rough around the edges," Kendrick added before describing herself as "bristly" and "abrasive."

"I have to be ultra clear with you. She never disliked you," said Shepard later. "I just want to say that, for the record, she never disliked – jealous, which I had never seen."

"That is SO unfathomable to me," replied Kendrick before expressing admiration for Bell. "Obviously, she's unbelievably talented and successful and all the things!"

"Alice, Darling" will be in theaters everywhere on January 20.

Read the original article on Insider