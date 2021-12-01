On This Day: 1 December 2009
In 2009, Clint Eastwood was honored by the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. (Dec. 1)
Matt Lauer was fired due to a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" on Nov. 29, 2017
Beyoncé's Ivy Park line has an academia-themed collection coming out, and Bey tapped major star talent for its campaign video, including her daughters.
The former Trump White House press secretary, who is now a host on Fox News, received a sharp reminder of the ex-president's record.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback was on the receiving end of a brief but brutal ding from "The Late Show" comedian.
Aaron Carter announced the split on Twitter, and claimed Melanie Martin had "been lying to me the whole time"
Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, Kourtney Kardashian simply captioned the steamy snapshot: "life with you"
Rihanna bared all with her latest Savage X Fenty offering designed just in time for the holidays.
Will he keep it stock?
Get ready to say, "Aww!"
When it comes to shoes, can you ever really have enough? After seeing Teresa Guidice's gorgeous new shoe closet, the answer to that question is simply "no." The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed off one of the closets in her and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' new home, giving fans a peek at her extensive shoe collection. In a November 24 Instagram post, the RHONJ mom shared an inside look at her stunning new closet. "One of my favorite spaces in my new home is my closet," Teresa explained.
The actress is repping her new film while getting some R&R
Kate Middleton might have had the most real moment we have ever seen on-camera while visiting Nower Hill High School last week. The surprise appearance in a classroom filled with 12 and 13-year-old students led to some very teen-related questions — one that had an interesting reaction from the Duchess of Cambridge. She sat down […]
McKay revealed casting John C. Reilly over Will Ferrell in his new HBO series was the final blow to his relationship with Ferrell.
Julianne Hough wore a pair of sweatpants, a beige sweatshirt and a pair of slides while dancing to Sleigh Ride at Disney World.
Beador claimed she doesn't want to see her ex-friends Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson return to The Real Housewives of Orange County
"I don’t have a family now," Aaron wrote one week after model Martin had their child. "I was deceived and lied to. I can’t believe she betrayed this way. I gave her the world."
The reporter based in Louisville will now go on to compete in Miss Universe.
If you don't want to pay for an overpriced movie ticket, this is the information you need.
Britney Spears got candid about her health in an Instagram post on Monday
While taking family photos, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade looked utterly unbothered. In an Instagram post, Thursday, Nov. 25, fans […]