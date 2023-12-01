Day 1 of Global Conference for Israel met with solidarity inside, protests outside

TechCrunch

After keeping some key specs close to its proverbial chest, Tesla is finally sharing more details about the final production versions of the Cybertruck electric pickup. Tesla published battery, speed and other stats during its delivery event on Thursday, during which the automaker went out of the way to compare the Cybertruck to some of its competitors, including Ford's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T. Range-wise, Tesla estimates the Cyberbeast will go 320 miles on a single charge (or more, with an external battery pack).