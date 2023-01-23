Day 1 live updates: Jury selection in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial begins

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, will go on trial starting Monday, Jan. 23, in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was indicted last year by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office in the grisly shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul, on the family’s 1,700-acre Colleton County estate the night of June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He remains jailed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, but is expected to be in the Colleton County courtroom, on Hampton Street in Walterboro, every day.

He is being represented by veteran trial attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, a state senator, and Jim Griffin. The prosecutors are Creighton Waters and Don Zelenka, both with the state Attorney General’s Office.

The trial starts Monday with jury selection at 9 a.m., and is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

The trial is expected to be streamed by Court TV.

Food trucks and a protest

Capitalizing on the publicity of the trial, a group of locals stood outside the Colleton County Courthouse Monday morning to protest the building of a halfway house in town. Some members of the group had been there since 6:15 a.m.

A series of food trucks — some selling smoked meats, others selling deep-fried food — lined a parking lot near the courthouse.

The Colleton County Courthouse pictured on Day 1 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Phones barred from courthouse

Media covering the Murdaugh trial will be barred from using phones in the courthouse, Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill told The State.

The courtroom rules allow for hand-held digital records and laptops.

Reporters, and YouTubers, pour into Walterboro

Jury selection in the Murdaugh murder trial was set to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The process of selecting 12 jurors among a pool of 900 people is expected to take up most of the day, potentially spanning multiple days.

Reporters began to flock to the Colleton County Courthouse Monday morning. A least one traveling YouTuber who covers true crime was milling around the courthouse.

Story continues

‘Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name’

On the eve of the murder trial, Murdaugh’s legal team said in a statement that the embattled former attorney was looking forward to clearing his name. Murdaugh attorneys Harpootlian and Griffin said they would not be releasing any further statements.

It reads: “In order to preserve the integrity of the trial process, our team will not be providing any further statements or responses to anything that occurs at trial, which commences with jury selection tomorrow, Monday, January 23. We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury. Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for he actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”