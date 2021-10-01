On This Day: 1 October 1962

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Barbra Streisand signed her first recording contract, with Columbia Records. (Oct. 1)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories