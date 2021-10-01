On This Day: 1 October 1962

NBCU

Crystal Minkoff is spilling all the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the newcomer joins Access Hollywood to break down all the drama that is ensuing on this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Crystal explains that the show is nothing like she thought it would be and reveals why she had a "challenging" time getting to know her co-stars. Crystal also explains why she stopped believing Erika Jayne at face value and dishes on the 4-part reunion.