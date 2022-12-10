Day 1 of Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts: Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

12 Days of Christmas Gifts: Day 1, Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

The popular carol "12 Days of Christmas" is a collection of gifts you'd likely be pretty peeved to receive, aside from a few outliers. Can you imagine contending with 10 lords a-leaping? And what do you even feed a partridge in a pear tree? Pears? Nightmarish as these gifts are, the concept of building up anticipation over almost two weeks is sound, which is why we're happy to present Reviewed's 12 Days of Giftmas.

For the next 12 days, we'll be recommending some of the best Christmas gift ideas of 2022 as the gift-giving season goes into full throttle. For the inaugural 12 Days of Giftmas, we're recommending a great piece of sound tech that is more than worth the investment ,especially for the audiophile in your life.

Reviewed's Gift of the Day: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones

12 Days of Christmas Gifts, Day 1: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones aren't simply a great pair of headphones, they rank as our overall best pick for headphones in 2022. Our reviewers found that the Sony WH-1000XM4 not only provided excellent audio quality and top-notch noise-canceling but are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Sony WH-1000XM4 also manages to be lightweight and packs a whopping 30 hours of battery life. It's powered by Sony Music Studios Tokyo's Digital Enhancement Engine with Edge-AI which upscales compressed digital music files to sound richer than ever. Connecting seamlessly to multiple devices is easier than ever, with handy touch sensor controls to play, pause, adjust volume and even answer phone calls. Like any premium piece of tech, it comes with its own sleek carrying case and is available in blue, black or silver.

$348 at Amazon

