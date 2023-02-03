Day 10 live updates: Jury out, as judge mulls allowing Murdaugh financial issues aired in court

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started last week with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. It is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — More financial witnesses to take the stand

Alex Murdaugh was facing a mountain of financial pressure prior to the deaths of his wife and son.

Now, Judge Clifton Newman must decide whether some of that pressure, or all of it, should be shared with a Colleton County jury, who so far has been dismissed from the courtroom as witnesses detail the hours and days leading up to Maggie and Paul’s deaths.

On Thursday, Newman heard from Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO for Murdaugh’s former law firm, now known as Parker Law Group. Earlier June 7, 2021, Seckinger confronted Murdaugh in his office about money missing from the firm’s accounting.

On May 27, 2021, Seckinger sent an email to one of Murdaugh’s paralegals requesting financial documents related to a case Murdaugh worked on with Chris Wilson, an attorney and longtime friend of Murdaugh’s.

Seckinger said the company had received an expenses check for the case, but never received a fees check from Murdaugh.

The missing fees were a staggering $792,000, and Seckinger testified she was originally concerned Murdaugh was attempting to “hide” the money from the legal fall out over the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

“That would’ve been wrong, and we didn’t want any part of that,” Seckinger said.

Wilson also testified Thursday. At times dabbing his eyes with a Kleenex, Wilson said he last saw Murdaugh in September 2021, when he demanded to know what else Murdaugh hadn’t told him.

“I mean, I loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit. But I was so mad,” Wilson testified.

Wilson said Murdaugh admitted to struggling with an opioid addiction for two decades, and to taking money from the firm.

“He was concerned about me getting my $192,000 back, or seemed concerned,” Wilson said. “I told him I wasn’t worried about that, I wanted to make sure there wasn’t something else.”

The jury is expected to be back in the courtroom at 11:30 a.m.