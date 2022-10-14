Day 10 of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Franklin police officer calls incident an 'intentional' act

WAUKESHA - In what could be the final full day of state witnesses Friday, Darrell Brooks had yet to hear the testimony of investigators who laid out the charges in the criminal complaint against him.

Jurors had also not heard from others who came into play after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including the man who found Brooks at his front door as he allegedly sought to avoid authorities.

Prosecutors tentatively anticipate closing the state's case Monday, depending on what progress they make in a trial that has featured numerous disruptions.

Darrell Brooks cross examines Franklin Assistant Chief of Police Craig Liermann, a witness for the prosecution on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, during his trial at the Waukesha Courthouse in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is acting as his own defense in the trial, is facing homicide and reckless endangerment charges for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Liermann testified about seeing the red SUV drive through the parade.

Brooks, 40, is representing himself in court. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Here's what happened on Friday.

Brooks gets into a shouting match with the judge

The day began with a shouting match between Brooks and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow tied to a dispute between Brooks and Clerk of Courts Monica Paz.

The exchange happened as jurors entered the courtroom. Dorow briefly sent them away before admonishing Brooks and telling him he would have to participate in the proceedings from another courtroom if the interruptions continued.

During the argument, Brooks again invoked "sovereign citizen" claims about court jurisdiction and other issues, which Dorow has repeatedly described as a mischaracterization of the law.

"We are proceeding with this trial, despite these disruptions," Dorow said. "I was very patient with you yesterday" when Brooks launched into an impromptu 50-minute speech on his arguments.

Franklin cop at parade describes 'intentional' act

The state's first witness Craig Liermann, an assistant chief with the Franklin Police Department, was watching the parade with his family when he said he saw the red SUV driving "at a high rate of speed" and heard its engine revving down Main Street.

Story continues

After the vehicle passed within 10 feet of him, Liermann saw the driver stick his head out the window and look back, giving Liermann a chance to view his face and hair.

He testified he then saw the driver crank the steering wheel in the direction of the Catholic Communities of Waukesha group, driving through the parade participants.

"Based on his body language, my heart kind of sank, because ... it clearly felt like an intentional act," he said.

Cop sees driver run away from damaged SUV

Prosecutor's second witness, Ralph Salyers, a Wauwatosa police officer who was walking with his daughter and their dog along Maple Avenue south of the parade route, testified he saw a man matching Brooks description fleeing from a damaged red SUV following the parade attack.

Salyers, who had been at the parade but was leaving, testified the driver stopped the vehicle, jumped out of it, looked at the damage, swore and ran off. He identified the driver as Brooks.

Salyers said he was within 50 feet of the man he saw running, but acknowledged on cross examination from Brooks that he wasn't initially sure about the driver's race at that point. But he denied that his description of the driver came from subsequent news reports.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

