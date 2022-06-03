Day 100 for Russia-Ukraine war, May jobs report, Florida storm: 5 things to know Friday

War in Ukraine reaches its 100th day

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine Friday, the war has brought the world – almost daily – gut wrenching scenes with all of the death, destruction and economic havoc caused by Europe's worst armed conflict in decades. The counts, while often just estimates, are staggering: Dozens of thousands of civilians and soldiers have likely been killed. Millions more were forced to flee the country or were internally displaced. Tens of thousands of factories, hospitals, schools and residences have been destroyed. Ukraine says about 35% of its gross domestic product has been wiped out. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday Russia now controls about 20% of his country. The startling statement came at a time when Russia is making gains in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskyy's estimate appeared to include the Russian conquests during the invasion launched Feb. 24, but also its 2014 annexation of Crimea and partial command of disputed territory in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east.

New jobs report could signal slowdown

The U.S. labor market has been running red-hot, but a Friday report from the Labor Department could reveal the start of a slowdown. Economists predict job gains of 325,000 in the report on May's job market, according to a median estimate of those surveyed. That's down from the more than 400,000 employers have added each month for the past year. It's still a strong number by historical standards, and some economists say some cooling off isn't necessarily a bad thing. With inflation near a 40-year high, "The Federal Reserve … wants to see things slow down" as it aggressively raises interest rates to restrain wage and price increases, said Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College.

First COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 possible in weeks; states can begin placing orders

Parents eager to vaccinate their youngest children may be able to do so as early as June 21, Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator of the federal COVID-19 response, said Thursday. He told reporters the Biden administration is working closely with states, pharmacies and other health care providers to prepare for authorization from key regulatory agencies. Jha added that the Food and Drug Administration's outside adviser panel will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors' offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week. States can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines Friday, and an initial supply of 10 million doses is available, Jha also said. Jha acknowledged the "frustration" of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for the shots. But, "At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we've got to get it right," he said.

Tropical system could impact Florida with flooding rain

Late Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys and for the west coast of Florida to the south of Englewood, Accuweather notes. By early Friday morning, the areas of South Florida still under tropical storm watches were also upgraded to warnings. A tropical system, now known as Invest 91L, could bring flooding rains in the coming days, according to AccuWeather. If the tropical system's sustained winds strengthen to 39 mph, it would become Tropical Storm Alex, the first name on this year's list of storm names for the Atlantic basin. The heaviest rain will likely occur in South Florida from Friday through Saturday night, with AccuWeather predicting up to 20 inches. Regardless of whether the system becomes a tropical depression or tropical storm, it will approach Florida with drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms from Friday to Saturday. Steve Coogan and Julius wrote. S C updated late.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue

The four-day celebration marking the Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the British throne continues Friday. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving in St. Paul's Cathedral with the queen, which will see all the members of her family. Prince Andrew, however, will not attend the service after testing positive for COVID-19. Britain kicked off Thursday Jubilee celebrations with the Trooping the Colour parade that saw the 96-year-old monarch appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time in years. And she did it twice. Harry, Meghan and Andrew weren't invited to the balcony for the parade because it was limited to just the "working" royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex instead watched from the nearby Major General's Office. Major news networks are planning extensive coverage and content, such as CBS' "Her Majesty the Queen: A CBS Special with Gayle King," also airing Friday.

