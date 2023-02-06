Day 11 live updates: Judge to rule if Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes relevant to trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Feb. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Court resumes, again without jury

The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial could begin with a ruling from Judge Clifton Newman, who is expected to decide how much of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes can be surfaced in court in front of a jury.



Last Friday , prosecutors teased motion testimony from Mark Tinsley, the attorney who represented Mallory Beach’s family after she was killed in the 2019 boating accident. Murdaugh’s late son, Paul, was reportedly driving the boat after a heavy night of drinking. Tinsley is expected to take the stand first thing Monday morning.



Newman has already heard from Jeannie Seckinger, the CFO of Murdaugh’s former law firm, Parker Law Group. Seckinger testified that she confronted Murdaugh the day of Maggie and Paul’s deaths over some $792,000 in missing fees from a case he worked with Chris Wilson , a longtime friend and fellow attorney who also gave a teary testimony last week.



Palmetto Bank CEO Jan Malinowski also testified Friday, disclosing that Murdaugh was millions of dollars in debt to the bank in August 2021, two months after the murders.



Michael Satterfield, the son of the Murdaughs’ housekeeper who died in a 2018 fall at Moselle , Gloria Satterfield, testified that Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole millions in settlement money due to the Satterfields after Gloria’s death.



Newman has indicated support for allowing the jury to hear details of Murdaugh’s alleged white-collar crimes to add context to his life circumstances around the time of the murders.



Prosecutors allege Murdaugh’s crumbling finances motivated him to slay his wife and son on June 7, 2021, while the defense declared the evidence irrelevant since Murdaugh has not been convicted of any financial crimes.





Palmetto State Bank CEO Jan Malinowski, right, answers questions by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State, Pool)





