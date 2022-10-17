Day 11 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Witnesses testify to speaking to Brooks after the parade

WAUKESHA - In what was expected to be the last full day of witnesses for the state in the third week of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s homicide and reckless endangerment trial, jurors Monday heard from two people who said they saw him south of the parade route after the incident.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is representing himself. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. It's unclear how long it will take for him to present his own defense.

Here's what happened on Day 11 of the four-week trial:

Waukesha County DA offered a plea agreement

Brooks began the day by denying he had received a pretrial plea offer from the state, an issue that he raised last week.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said the offer was initially sent to Brooks and his attorneys in July, then resubmitted to him directly Thursday after he claimed he had never received one.

In return for pleading guilty to counts 1-67 in the complaint, prosecutors offered to strike the penalty enhancers and dismiss the remaining counts. Opper said prosecutors would recommend six consecutive life sentences for the homicide charges.

More: What to know about Jennifer Dorow, the judge presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack

Witnesses testify to talking to Brooks after the parade attack

The day's first witnesses testified seeing Brooks in a residential area off Maple Avenue south of the parade route.

The first was Sean Backler, who spoke directly to a person he identified in court as Brooks following the parade attack. He said Brooks asked Backler to call an Uber for him, which Backler declined to do.

Witness Sean Backler, a Waukesha resident who found Darrell Brooks trespassing on his property after the Waukesha Christmas Parade, testifies during Brooks' trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Domanic Caproon also said he spoke to Brooks, who asked Caproon to call for a ride. Caproon didn't request an Uber, but he said he gave his cellphone to Brooks, who called an unknown person.

Story continues

Erin Cordes testified she also talked to Brooks in the aftermath of the incident near the parade route. Brooks asked to use her phone and called his mother, Cordes testified, adding that she heard Brooks repeatedly insist his mother call him an Uber ride.

On cross-examination, Brooks challenged Backler's recollection, noting that Backler described him to police as 5 foot 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. "Do I look like I'm 5-9?" Brooks said, standing up and opening his suit jacket.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways on Day 11 of Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial