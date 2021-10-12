On This Day: 12 October 1978

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nancy Spungen, girlfriend of Sex Pistol Sid Vicious, was found dead in their New York hotel room. (Oct. 12)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories