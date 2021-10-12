On This Day: 12 October 1978
Nancy Spungen, girlfriend of Sex Pistol Sid Vicious, was found dead in their New York hotel room. (Oct. 12)
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
Rule 91 is real
“I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home.” With that declaration from Gibbs, made while peacefully casting a line into an Alaskan bay, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday night announced series lead Mark Harmon’s exit after more than 18 seasons. Harmon reportedly was ready to hang up Gibbs’ cap after last season, but learned […]
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Mark Harmon's final episode as the star of 'NCIS' finds Agent Gibbs searching for peace after decades of struggle. Read EW's recap of season 19, episode 4, 'Great Wide Open.'
It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.
Lionel Messi and Argentina toyed with a pretty decent Uruguay side on Monday to move another step closer to clinching a 2022 World Cup spot.
Who is next for Tyson Fury? Here are five potential opponents after his sensational KO of Deontay Wilder on Saturday.
A senior NASCAR official said members of the sanctioning body would speak with rivals Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick in an effort to mitigate their feud that has escalated through the Cup Series Playoffs. Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, addressed the latest in a series of incidents between the two drivers during […]
The 17-year-old aspiring model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slate of snapshots of herself.
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
Crowds again broke out in a "F*** Joe Biden" chant over the weekend.
Brandon Crawford saves the day ... again.
The rapper wants to come on the NBC sketch show to impersonate the comedian.
Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday. Preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing, and they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms, the Fulton County statement says. The county statement says the applications were received in the past two weeks.
A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"
Matt Amodio finally lost on “Jeopardy!”, bringing to a close the Yale Ph.D. student’s 38-game run on the popular syndicated game show. Fan-favorite Amodio lost in Monday’s episode after he failed to provide the correct response in Final Jeopardy. He finished his “Jeopardy!” streak in the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive wins rankings […]
Harvick hits the turn 1 wall at Charlotte head on as Chase Elliott closes in.