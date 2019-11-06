Day 13: Take Back the Worst Part of Your Workday

Are you confident as an interior designer, but struggling with the “boring” parts of being an entrepreneur? If things like sending invoices, filing, and preparing quarterly taxes bum you out, you’re not alone. According to design-industry business coach LuAnn Nigara, there are two types of creative entrepreneurs: Those who don’t know how to do the business side of stuff, and those who just fall behind from time to time. If you need a boost to stay motivated, “the first thing to do is to identify which one you are,” she says.

If your business acumen isn’t top-notch, educate yourself as best you can. “If your experience is not there in a particular aspect of design,” says Nigara, “you would never go into a project with a client and just wing it! You’d do everything you could to prepare. Why wouldn’t you do that when starting a business?” Yes, business can be complicated and intimidating, “but is it so easy to design a kitchen?” she asks rhetorically. Chances are, you can figure out the complexities of contracts and paperwork—if you really choose to.

“You have to want to run a business,” says Kent Brasloff, principal of Ask Kent and Co. and a consultant for industry professionals. That means putting time into marketing, managing clients and employees, and yes, invoicing and doing taxes. (Remember, though, some of that could be considered billable work.)

But it’s also okay to reach out for help. “There’s no shame in having to ask someone to explain even basic financial ideas to you,” says Nigara, who also owns a window treatment business. “If a client calls and they have no idea about their style or finishes, would you ever treat them like an idiot?” Of course not. A reasonable accountant or lawyer should act accordingly, she says, and adds, “Find people who will support you. Nobody gets the right to diminish your questions.”

For those who fall behind or put off important behind-the-scenes work, perspective and priorities must be defined. Ask yourself how (and why) you’re spending your time—whether it’s 25 or 80 hours a week—at work, and recognize what you’re giving up to be there. Family time? Yoga class? Once you realize what’s at stake—and how the pieces of your work and personal life fit together—you may find these tedious chores become easier to manage. Accepting this responsibility is nonnegotiable if you want to succeed, says Nigara: “This is about personal accountability, and you have the power to control that yourself.”

Adds Brasloff, who likes blocking out time and setting up deadlines, “Make it less a chore, and more about your success. They don’t teach this in schools, but it’s part of the business.”

Laurie Gerber, executive vice president and head coach at Handel Group Life Coaching, suggests making specific, measurable promises and finding someone to hold you to them—a life coach or friend, say, “who you really trust not to believe your BS.” That could mean declaring you’ll enter your expenses by 5 p.m. on Friday or risk losing privileges like wine (wine!!) over the weekend if you don’t. “Implementing self-imposed, artificial, annoying, and immediate consequences works wonders,” says Gerber. “It’s amazing how hard we humans fight more for our vices than our dreams.”

Once you have committed to changing bad habits and mind-sets, the feeling of empowerment will start to kick in. “The first couple of weeks or months are painful,” admits Nigara, “but when you get it locked down, that’s when the magic happens. That’s such a powerful thing to teach an entrepreneur.”

