On This Day: 13 December 2006
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In 2006, Sylvester Stallone stepped back into the ring as "Rocky Balboa," which premiered in L.A. (Dec. 13)
In 2006, Sylvester Stallone stepped back into the ring as "Rocky Balboa," which premiered in L.A. (Dec. 13)
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu earned the prestigious crown in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday after beating out the runners-up, Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa
Many Miss Universe fans were left bewildered when Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu had to meow onstage in front of millions of viewers.
"I think once you hit 40, you and everyone else — everyone up to Betty White ... are in the same group," the "And Just Like That..." star says.
The actress squeezed in an "early morning hot bath and meditation."
Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people […]
Y'all already know Keanu Reeves is on here.View Entire Post ›
Winter? I don't know her.
Chrissy Teigen, 36, received a flurry of criticism from followers on Instagram after posting a photo of herself taking a bubble bath with her children, Miles and Luna.
"He knows he doesn't have to prove he's a man. We already know."View Entire Post ›
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Unless, of course, you have one of those impossible-to-buy-for people on your holiday shopping list. What do you get the person who has everything? Or how about a hostess gift that the host will actually like? Well, entertainment reporter, TV personality, professional wrestler, author and actress Maria […]
It's called aging but it still surprises me.View Entire Post ›
James Bond star Naomie Harris has revealed that she was groped by a “huge, huge star” during an audition. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise, said that the actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through. The actress declined to name the man […]
Taking a deeper dive into the famed Greville bequest, which left the Windsors with such gems as Princess Eugenie's emerald wedding tiara and the Duchess of Cornwall's favorite diamond necklace. The Queen Mother wore the Greville Tiara—which Boucheron created for Margaret Greville in 1921—in its original form for a little while before having Cartier make it bigger with the addition of diamond clusters on top and a marquise-shaped diamond in the center.
“And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in.”
Christopher Knight, who famously played Peter Brady in "The Brady Bunch" married Cara Kokenes in 2016.
It's not often we get to meet our childhood heroes, but this week, Home Town star Erin Napier got to do just that.
Trisha Yearwood married Garth Brooks in 2005. Garth has three daughters from a previous marriage. In a new interview, Trisha revealed what it’s like to be a “bonus mom.”
Biden also countered the narrative that "Armageddon’s on the way" during his first late-night TV interview as president.
Shoppers in their 50s back up its greatness.
There are a few things you can always look forward to when the holidays roll around: Christmas tree lightings, seasonal snacks, and, of course, a Kardashian family Christmas card. Almost every year, we get a new Christmas card from the Kardashian-Jenner family and they always change it up, especially as their family grows. One year, […]