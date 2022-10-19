Day 13 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Jurors to view SUV that crashed through the parade

WAUKESHA - Jurors Wednesday afternoon will view the red Ford Escape allegedly driven by Darrell Brooks Jr. through the city's 2021 Christmas Parade as part of the monthlong homicide and reckless endangerment trial tied to the incident.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies in connection to the parade tragedy, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Prosecutors have said they intend to rest their case Wednesday. It's unclear how long it might take Brooks to present his own defense but the trial is scheduled to last until Oct. 28.

Here's what has happened so far on Day 13 of the trial:

Brooks may or may not attend the viewing of the SUV

Brooks, who is representing himself, questioned the relevancy of jurors examining the SUV. As of late morning, it was unclear whether he will attend the viewing, but he repeatedly asked how jurors can view the car, which police have said was registered in his mother's name, without his consent.

“You not going there is not going to prevent it from happening,” Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow said of viewing the SUV.

Waukesha residents' security cameras captured evidence the night of the parade

In the morning, Waukesha residents Robert Stone II and Leonard Miller testified that their external home security cameras captured evidence from the parade incident the night of Nov. 21, 2021. In the days after the parade tragedy, they turned that footage over to police.

A third witness, Steven Schlomann, the IT director for the Waukesha School District, also testified security cameras on the district's administration building, at 222 Maple Ave., captured relevant footage.

None of the footage was played for jurors.

Both Stone and Miller turned footage over to the Waukesha County Police Department. The witnesses viewed the clips from their security cameras to confirm they were correct and from Nov. 21.

On cross-examination, Brooks asked Miller how he was able to see the gender of the individual on his footage. Miller said that the person became clear to him when he zoomed in.

