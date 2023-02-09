Day 14 live updates: FBI agent testifies, Murdaugh jurors hear testimony about car activity

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. For now, the trial is expected to stretch at least another week, through Feb. 17.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Jurors hear testimony about Murdaugh’s car activity

FBI automotive forensics expert Dwight Falkofske is back on the stand Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, just before court broke for the day, Falkofske shared a timeline of activity recovered from Alex Murdaugh’s car the night of June 7, 2021:

9:06:49 p.m. — Data shows the vehicle turned on and is taken out of park

9:22:45 p.m. — The car is put into park. It was out of park for about 16 minutes

9:44:54 p.m. — Murdaugh’s car taken out of park

10:00:30 p.m. — Car put in park again

10:01:17 p.m. — Car is taken out of park

10:01:29 p.m. — Car is parked again

10:01:30 p.m. — Car is out of park

10:01:43 p.m. — The vehicle is parked again before shutting down

10:04:49 p.m. — Vehicle is back on, taken out of park

10:05:55 p.m. — The car is parked once more

10:06:18 p.m. — Murdaugh calls 911 with Bluetooth connected to his car

10:13:39 p.m. — The car is taken out of park. Investigators did not find a message indicating it was parked again. Falkofske said occasionally, the system will miss such messages.

Falkofske said he couldn’t determine if the car was moving when it was taken out of park.

The data only records whether the vehicle was in park or not.

Prosecutors hinted the timestamps at 9:06 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. correspond to Murdaugh leaving the family’s rural estate, called Moselle, to visit his mother on the night of the murders, and timestamps from 9:44 p.m. to 10 p.m. indicate his return trip.

After Murdaugh called 911 at 10:06 p.m. on June 7, 2021, he told investigators he returned to Moselle’s main house to grab a shotgun, which he was later seen carrying in body camera footage.

Mushelle Smith, the caretaker for Murdaugh’s mother, said she remembered Murdaugh visiting his mother for around 20 minutes that night, which prosecutors suggested is backed up by the park and out of park timestamps. She testified Monday that several days later, Murdaugh approached her at his mother’s house, where family had gathered after Murdaugh’s father, Randolph, died, testifying Murdaugh told her unprompted he’d been at the house for 30 or 40 minutes that night.