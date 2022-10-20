Day 14 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: State to rest its case, Brooks to present his defense

WAUKESHA - Prosecutors plan to rest their case Thursday in the trial tied to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, and defendant Darrell Brooks Jr. will make his opening statement to the jury and begin to present his own defense.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies in connection to the parade tragedy, and one count of misdemeanor battery. He is representing himself.

The trial is scheduled to last until Oct. 28.

Here's what has happened so far on Day 14 of the trial:

Lead detective in the case returns to the stand

Prosecutors recalled Waukesha Detective Thomas Casey, the lead detective in the case, as Thursday's first witness. Casey explained that only victims who were struck by the SUV, and not otherwise injured in the parade, are included in the charges.

Casey reviewed 300 to 400 videos of security camera footage capturing scenes from the incident, he testified. "I’ve never seen anyone driving the vehicle besides the defendant in any of the videos I’ve looked at," Casey said.

The jury was shown security camera footage from Brooks' mother's backyard that appeared to capture Brooks entering the red SUV that crashed through the parade route.

On cross-examination, Brooks asked Casey to confirm that the individual in the security camera footage was not wearing a hoodie. Casey agreed. A hoodie, believed to be owned by Brooks, was found after the parade incident.

