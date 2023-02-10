Day 15 live updates: Defense doesn’t ask Tinsley about GoFundMe donation, Murdaugh trial continues

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. For now, the trial is expected to stretch at least another week, through Feb. 17.

10:05 a.m. — Defense does not ask Tinsley about GoFundMe donation

Alex Murdaugh’s defense decided not to cross-examine attorney Mark Tinsley regarding a $1,000 donation he made to a GoFundMe set up for a previous state witness, Mushelle “Shelley” Smith.

Smith was Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver for several years.

She testified that the night of the murders, June 10, 2021, Murdaugh visited his mother’s house for about 15 or 20 minutes. It was unusual for him to visit so late, Smith testified.

After Murdaugh’s father died a few days after the murders, Smith said Murdaugh approached her after the funeral. Unprompted, Smith said, Murdaugh mentioned he’d been at the house for about 30 or 40 minutes that night.

On Thursday, defense attorney Phillip Barber asked to have Tinsley’s testimony struck from the case, concerned that Tinsley donated to a witness in a case he has a “direct financial interest” in due to his lawsuit against Murdaugh.

Judge Clifton Newman denied that motion, adding that it would be “good fodder for (Barber’s) cross-examination.”

Tinsley left the stand. Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson was called as the next witness.

10 a.m. — Murders delayed hearing on Alex’s finances

After the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdagh, Mark Tinsley said a June 10, 2021, hearing that would’ve covered a motion forcing Murdaugh to turn over financial records was postponed.

Mark Tinsley, the lawyer representing Mallory Beach’s family, testified he filed a motion to compel in the family’s lawsuit against Murdaugh. Beach died in a 2019 boat crash, and Murdaugh’s late son, Paul, was reportedly driving the boat.

Murdaugh was named a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit. After Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s deaths, Tinsle said, a motion hearing that may have required Alex Murdaugh to turn over his financial records for the lawsuit was delayed.

It was originally scheduled for June 10, 2021.

Tinsley was seeking records Alex Murdaugh did not have sufficient insurance to cover several injuries caused by the crash and Beach’s death. Murdaugh claimed to be “broke,” Tinsley said, but because of Murdaugh’s success a lawyer, he didn’t believe it.

Prosecutors have laid out evidence to allegedly show Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to take scrutiny away from his alleged financial crimes. At the same time as the lawsuit, the CFO of Murdaugh’s former law firm said the group launched their own investigation.

9:30 a.m. — Court resumes with Beach family lawyer on stand

Mark Tinsley, the lawyer for the family of Mallory Beach, is back on the stand in the Colleton County courtroom, still under questioning by state prosecutors.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Phil Barber is expected to pepper Tinsley with questions about a $1,000 GoFundMe donation he made to Mushelle “Shelley” Smith, the caregiver for Alex Murdaugh’s mother, who gave emotional testimony that included a timestamp of how long Murdaugh visited his mother the night Maggie and Paul were murdered.

Judge Clifton Newman on Thursday refused to throw out his testimony, saying it was “good fodder for cross-examination.”

On Thursday, Tinsley said after Beach was killed in the 2019 boat crash, he discovered Murdaugh didn’t have enough insurance policies to cover the resulting injuries. Murdaugh’s late son, Paul, was reportedly driving the boat intoxicated.

Tinsley was hired after the crash to represent the Beach family, who are seeking a settlement in her death.

Murdaugh was named a defendant.

Tinsley said the only insurance Murdaugh had in the case was a $500,000 policy on the boat itself.

“You’ve got a death. You’ve got two people with substantial medical bills. There’s just no way there was enough coverage at $500,000,” Tinsley said. “Alex was always going to have to pay out of his own pocket to settle the cases.”

Tinsley said Murdaugh confronted him at an August 2019 attorneys conference on Hilton Head Island.

“(He sees me and then), he beelines across the room, and he gets about this close,” Tinsley said, moving his face roughly an inch away from the microphone at the witness stand. “He says, ‘Hey Bo, what’s this I’ve been hearing about what you’ve been saying? I thought we were friends?’”

What Murdaugh had heard, Tinsley said, was that Tinsley expected him to pay out-of-pocket to settle the case.

“I told him, ‘We are friends,’ and that if he didn’t think I was going to do everything I needed to do to help my clients that he was wrong, and that he needed to settle the case,” Tinsley said. “He didn’t like the fact that he was going to have to come out of his pocket and pay.”

Murdaugh later told Tinsley he was “broke,” said Tinsley, who said he didn’t “believe him at all,” because Murdaugh still had a lucrative law practice and other assets, including his family’s vast Colleton County estate, known as Moselle.

“He’s settling cases. He’s got big cases. He’s got lots of cases. He’s got generational wealth,” Tinsley said. “He’s not broke by anybody’s standards.”

If Murdaugh was “broke,” Tinsley believed at the time, it was because he was “hiding” income or assets, he said.

Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO of Murdaugh’s former law firm, previously testified she suspected Murdaugh was hiding income by putting money into his wife’s name, preventing it from being discovered in the boat crash lawsuit.

Meanwhile, at the end of court Thursday, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said he expects the state to wrap up its case by “midweek next week,” while defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said they’ll need at least a week to get through their case.

“I worry that the jury will forget what they’ve heard three weeks ago,” Harpootlian said.

The trial was originally scheduled to run through Feb. 10.