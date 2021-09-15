On This Day: 15 September 1978
Cheech & Chong released their first feature film, iconic buddy comedy “Up in Smoke.” (Sept. 15)
This year has brought an embarrassment of riches for horror fans who also happen to be Netflix subscribers. There’s so much new content to enjoy, including movies like the Fear Street trilogy; A Classic Horror Story; and Blood Red Sky. As well as TV series, including the new season of Black Summer. Meanwhile, here comes … The post This is the nerve-shredding new Netflix horror series everyone will be talking about next week appeared first on BGR.
"I don’t think, frankly, that I would’ve taken the job if I knew it was going to be a day-and-date release," said David Chase.
If you like your protagonists in movies to be chased, hunted, poisoned and besieged by bad guys, Netflix had you plenty covered on that front with its Friday film releases. Indeed, two big new movies the streamer released — Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as well as a German language thriller, the Netflix movie Prey — … The post Netflix’s wild new thriller movie will leave your heart pounding appeared first on BGR.
Some of the movies that got released during the first year of the pandemic, like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, had a huge publicity operation behind them and got a ton of pre-release buzz. Plenty of others, however, did not. Director Michael Matthews’s Love and Monsters — currently heating up the streaming charts on services like Hulu … The post This high-octane monster movie is blowing up on streaming appeared first on BGR.
Will this be the most "engaging" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion yet? Host Andy Cohen seems to think so. Hear the Bravo star spill on all the Erika Jayne drama from the reunion.
David Chase is not holding back his disappointment that "The Many Saints of Newark" will not be getting an exclusive theatrical release.
Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala! See the look that needs to be celebrated.
Alanis Morissette will not support HBO's upcoming documentary about her music career, saying the filmmaker betrayed her trust.
Is there any truth to the theory?
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks
Nolan's follow-up to "Tenet" will reportedly begin production in the first quarter of 2022.
On the premiere episode of "Doses of Draya" on Zeus, Draya Michele was dumbfounded by the news that she lost her Savage x Fenty deal.
With Jodie Whittaker on her way out already, we can't help but feel like Doctor Who's first female Doctor never got the chance to shine. The post DOCTOR WHO’s First Female Doctor Deserves Better appeared first on Nerdist.
Pat Sajak, who is now a consulting producer on the show as well the host, had a hand in tweaking some of the gameplay elements for this new season.
TIFFEarlier this year, over the course of ten days in May, a flare-up of violence occurred in the ongoing occupation of Palestine by Israel, following the eviction of six Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. Though hostilities have been continuous in the area for years, the crisis in May 2021 seemed to mark a turning point in public opinion, with many people describing the situation as outright ethnic cleansing by Israel, echoing past criticism from the United Nations, rather than simply a c
Natalia Bryant made her Met Gala debut on Sept. 13. After wearing a Conner Ives dress, the 18-year-old model changed into a totally different ensemble—and she gave her followers a peek on Instagram.
The conspiracy-loving Georgia lawmaker is now a fashion critic!
She said she was "disgusted" with herself after footage emerged of her son crying as he was told to pose for a video.
"The Walking Dead' inadvertently confirmed a popular fan theory about the true identity of Stephanie on its press site.
The 24-year-old model made her first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday after gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue