Day 15 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Brooks re-calls his ex-girlfriend to the stand

Homicide suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. called his ex-girlfriend as a defense witness Friday morning as he began in earnest to present his defense, but the questioning soon went off the rails as he tried to introduce photographs he says she sent him well after the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow was on the brink of removing Brooks from the courtroom but instead called an early lunch break shortly after 11 a.m.

Brooks, 40, has been representing himself over three weeks of trial on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and dozens of other counts of reckless injury and endangerment. He is charged with driving a red Ford Escape through the parade, killing and injuring participants and spectators.

The violence came minutes after Brooks is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a 15-year-old daughter, during an argument in the vicinity of the parade. She has already testified for the state and been cross-examined by Brooks. His direct examination initially covered much of the same ground about how they came to meet at Frame Park, a fight over money, her testimony that he'd struck her and her reports to police.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is not publishing the woman's name or image because she is a victim of domestic violence.

Here's what has happened so far on Day 15:

Darrell Brooks, representing himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial, attempted to enter this document into evidence during his defense Friday during questioning of his ex-girlfriend. It was denied by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. Brooks is on trial for homicide and reckless endangerment where 6 people were killed and dozens of others injured when he drove an SUV through the parade.

Brooks erupts after Dorow cuts off his direct examination of his ex

Brooks attempted to show her some photographs he said she mailed to him in jail, after Nov. 21. He argued it would attack her credibility because she had just testified she'd had no contact with him since that date.

The state objected. Prosecutors had never seen the photos before Friday, they said. They appeared as an attempt to cast the witness as a bad mother, and as proof she actually sent them to Brooks in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Zach Wittchow said recorded jail phone calls show Brooks had been trying to get his mother to mail such photos.

Story continues

More:What to know about Jennifer Dorow, the judge presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack

More:A history of Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks' interactions with law enforcement

Brooks told Dorow the photos came in a letter. She asked if the witness had signed it. He laughed and suggested no one signs letters to inmates. Dorow asked if there was some other way he could establish it was from the witness, such as identifying handwriting. Brooks said he hadn't brought the letter with him to court.

Wittchow also brought up that even if the witness was a bad mother, that would have no impact on the credibility of her testimony about events the day of the parade.

Dorow has prohibited "other acts" evidence from the trial because it could be prejudicial against Brooks but warned him again his questioning and comments could allow prosecutors to bring it up.

Brooks became extremely agitated and disruptive at that point, leading to the early lunch break. Dorow said he'd have to retrieve the actual letter he claims came with the photos before any more argument about whether it would be admissible.

Earlier Friday, Brooks completed rather short direct examinations of a man who said he saw a red SUV veer through the parade staging area and speed past the first officer who tried to stop it on its way into the parade route, and the detective who had interviewed Brooks' ex-girlfriend.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways on Day 15 of Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial