Day 16 live updates: Alex Murdaugh trial SC prosecutors on track to rest case in Week 4

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. For now, the trial is expected to stretch at least another week, through Feb. 17.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Week 4 starts in Murdaugh’s double-murder trial

The fourth week of Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial starts this morning.

Last week, the 12-member jury heard from the family’s housekeeper, more forensic experts and Paul Murdaugh’s longtime friend, Nathan Tuten, a current Walterboro police officer.

Tuten testified he worked as a “runner” for Murdaugh’s former law firm, and would often ask him to cash checks at Palmetto State Bank, he said, up until about a week before Maggie and Paul were killed the night of June 7, 2021.

Tuten, who portrayed Paul as a frequent cellphone and firearms user, was the sixth witness to identify Murdaugh’s voice in a video Paul took at the family’s kennels before his death.

Prosecutors say they’re aiming to wrap up the case this week, likely Wednesday.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said he expects they’ll need about a week to present their case, potentially pushing the trial near the end of February. The judge said court won’t be held on Feb. 20 to observe President’s Day.