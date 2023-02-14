Day 17 live updates: Moselle worker testifies about pools of water found at Murdaugh crime scene

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. For now, the trial is expected to stretch at least another week, through Feb. 17.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

1:00 p.m. — Court breaks for lunch

Judge Clifton Newman broke for lunch. The trial will resume at 2:15 p.m.

11:55 a.m. — Moselle employee testifies

Roger Dale Davis Jr., a Moselle employee who would regularly care for the property’s dogs, agreed with prosecutors Tuesday when asked whether water pools found at the crime scene the night of June 7, 2021, would be unusual.

During his four years of employment — which included feeding Moselle’s dogs and cleaning the kennels — Davis said water wouldn’t usually pool around the feed room, where Paul Murdaugh’s body was found.

Paul’s body also had a pool of water around it.

The water was contentious in earlier testimony, and the defense repeatedly objected when prosecutors attempted to ask if the water had blood streaks in it.

10:30 a.m. – Defense suggests Paul died of ‘contact’ shotgun wound

During cross-examination of Dr. Ellen Riemer, a forensic pathologist who conducted Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s autopsies, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian proposed several alternate theories in Paul’s death.

On Monday, Riemer testified she believed Paul was killed by two shotgun blasts. The first one, she said, was to the upper left side of his chest but was not fatal. The second shot moved across his left shoulder, into his neck and up through his skull.

The second shot, Riemer concluded, was immediately fatal.

Harpootlian posited the head wound may have instead been the entrance wound, and further asked if Riemer had searched thoroughly for soot around that wound.

Riemer confirmed she hadn’t, since she wouldn’t look for soot around an exit wound. Soot is deposited around a gunshot wound if the gun is within 6 inches of someone’s skin when it’s fired, a “contact” wound often seen in people who die by suicide. Soot would only accumulate around entrance wounds.

The presence of shotgun pellet entrance wounds on the shoulder indicated the shot originated from that direction, Riemer concluded, and no soot or stippling was found around those wounds. Riemer said that indicated the shooter was likely more than 3 feet away.

“People can disagree, but that doesn’t change the truth,” Riemer said, responding to Harpootlian’s suggestion Paul was killed by a contact-distance shotgun blast.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters listens as forensic pathologist at MUSC Dr. Ellen Rieme testifies during the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

9:30 a.m. – Court resumes with autopsy cross-examination

Dr. Ellen Riemer, the forensic pathologist that conducted the autopsies of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, was on the stand Tuesday morning.

On Monday, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters finished his questioning.

Much of Riemer’s testimony was used to establish a likely sequence for Maggie and Paul’s deaths. Paul was killed by two shotgun blasts — the second of which was fatal — and Maggie died from “four or five” .300 Blackout shots, Riemer testified.

The uncertainty stems from the potential for one of the shots to have caused two wounds, she said.

Monday’s session also included testimony from SLED DNA analyst Sarah Zapata, who said DNA from an “unrelated, unidentified” male was found under Maggie’s fingernails.

Defense attorney Phil Barber suggested the evidence could point to Maggie struggling with a killer from outside the family. Zapata said the small amount of DNA — just three alleles — could also have been picked up from numerous other sources.