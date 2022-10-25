Day 17 of Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial: Jury could get the case by tonight

WAUKESHA - If all goes according to plan, jurors could soon begin deliberating in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., accused in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy that killed six and injured dozens more.

For that to happen, court officials were depending on a previously discussed Tuesday schedule including the reading of lengthy jury instructions followed by closing arguments from both parties.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

The trial is scheduled to last until Oct. 28.

Here's what has happened so far on Day 17 of the trial.

Brooks threw away jury instructions

In addition to restating various objections, Brooks began the day by claiming he had not seen the 107-page packet of jury instructions.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow informed Brooks that those instructions were found in the trash can, where he had apparently thrown them, prompting bailiffs to retrieve them and returned them to him.

He also continued to claim to not understand any of the proceedings and argued he had been improperly barred from entering evidence. "So basically you are prejudicing my defense," Brooks said.

Dorow did, however, agree with Brooks' concern about immediate sentencing pending his conviction on any of the charges. He said he would need time to make arrangements under those circumstances and asked for a separate hearing, which Dorow granted.

Brooks repeatedly removed to a neighboring courtroom

Before the day could begin, Dorow twice ordered Brooks removed from the courtroom for repeated interruptions and improper decorum, once as the jury was just moments away from entering.

Moving Brooks back and forth between courtrooms prompted four different delays over the span of about 30 minutes. On one occasion, bailiffs moved him to a neighboring courtroom mere minutes after Dorow had allowed him to return.

Jury instructions proceed throughout the morning

In a process that was expected to run well over three hours, Dorow began reading the finalized jury instructions, a document that explains in detail how the jury should consider evidence and deliberate until a verdict is reached.

Jurors will be required to consider each of the 76 counts in the case individually.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways on Day 17 of Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial