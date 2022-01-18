On This Day: 18 January 2008

Entertainment Weekly

In celebration of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, see rare photos from her personal archives and with celeb friends on 'The Pet Set.' On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, we look back on her life and career with these rarely seen photos from her series The Pet Set, which debuted in 1971 and featured celebrity guests and their pets, as well as personal photos from her own archives, featuring some of her own pets, husband Allen Ludden, and more.