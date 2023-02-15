Day 18 live updates: Hearing begins on Alex Murdaugh’s roadside shooting

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. For now, the trial is expected to stretch at least another week, through Feb. 17.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. – Court ponders Labor Day shooting testimony

Jurors will be absent from court until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as Judge Clifton Newman holds another evidentiary hearing, this time regarding Alex Murdaugh’s roadside incident on Sept. 3, 2021.

Murdaugh was shot in the head while allegedly changing a tire on his car and airlifted to Savannah for medical treatment.

Yesterday, prosecutors claimed Murdaugh never intended to die in the scheme, but aimed to drum up sympathy as mounting evidence of his alleged white-collar crimes loomed and his personal finances crumbled.

“’Oh my God, the real killers are back,’” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said, “I believe that’s the exact effect the defendant intended.”

The defense countered the evidence isn’t relevant to the murder trial, given the incident took place months after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s June 7, 2021 killings.

Murdaugh “intended to die” to set his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, up with millions in life insurance, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian argued.

“Unfortunately Eddie Smith (Murdaugh’s distant cousin and alleged accomplice), at 4 feet away, couldn’t shoot somebody in the head,” Harpootlian said.