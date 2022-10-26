Day 18 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Brooks found guilty

WAUKESHA - Before jurors ended deliberations Wednesday, Darrell Brooks Jr. asked the court for a mistrial after the discovery of a Reddit post, later determined to be a “prank,” from someone initially claiming to be a juror in his homicide and reckless endangerment trial.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies in connection to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

If convicted on any of the intentional homicide charges, Brooks faces mandatory life in prison.

Here's what has happened so far on Day 18 of the trial.

People in the gallery react to the Darrell Brooks verdict

The courtroom is at capacity, and a group of five people (not including media) is standing outside the courtroom’s doors.Many are wearing blue Waukesha Strong sweatshirts.“Burn in hell, you piece of sh--,” someone in the gallery shouted and was immediately removed.Some in the gallery and outside the courtroom doors wipe away tears, while some put their heads down in silent prayer.Many looked down with pain in their eyes as Dorow reads the names of those killed in the tragedy. A gasp was heard throughout when Jackson Sparks’ name was read. Sparks was just 8 years old.

Brooks asked that the jurors be polled to confirm the verdicts read were their "true verdicts." All responded "yes."

Brooks found guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade attacks

A jury has convicted Darrell Brooks Jr. of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving through the 2021 Christmas parade.

Brooks looked down, hiding his face between his hands resting on his forehead as the verdict was being read.

Dorow knew about Reddit post early in the day Tuesday

Dorow said she ordered an investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office on Reddit post because she took the issue “very seriously.”

Assistant District Attorney Zach Wittchow stressed that the updated post was acknowledged by the original poster as a prank, noting that in Reddit only the original author can change the post. “So this has been put to bed,” Wittchow said.

The post, which since has been taken down, essentially was critical of the prosecution, making racial assertions about the decision to try him.

Regardless of the Reddit post’s content, Dorow acknowledged she was made aware of its existence prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday and decided to initiate an investigation without informing either party of the issue. “I, and I alone, made the decision to withhold the information,” she said.

Dorow ruled out any action for now and noted that jurors have been made fully aware daily of restrictions on any involvement with social media content.

Dorow said she’ll wait for the investigation to advance before making any rulings, including on any of Brooks’ suggestions for jury discharge or a mistrial.

“It was speculative at that point, and it remains speculative,” Dorow said, noting that no facts currently support a mistrial or discharging the jury. “I do not see grounds (for those actions).”

Jurors have reached a verdict; court to reconvene at 10:45 a.m.

Just after 9:45 a.m., the court sent out a notification that jurors had reached a verdict. Dorow previously said she would allow an hour of lag time between the end of deliberations and the reading of the verdict to allow anyone who wanted to witness it to come to the courthouse.

Jurors spent a couple of hours deliberating Tuesday night.

