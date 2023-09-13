Day 2 Live Blog: Amber McDaniel trial

FORT WORTH — A jury heard disturbing message after message, read aloud in court Tuesday, between Amber Nichole McDaniel and the man who later murdered her son, 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

In the electronic messages, Amber's then-boyfriend, James Irven Staley III, complained about Wilder's behavior, called him abusive names, laced his comments about him with curse words and threatened violence against the little boy.

During one exchange, Staley messaged Amber about Wilder's behavior, saying, "See, this is what I get for trying to be nice."

Staley told Amber that he should have kicked Wilder in the face, punched him and told him, "(expletive) you, snake."

The trial that began Monday with jury selection at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice System in Fort Worth is to determine sentencing for Amber.

She pleaded guilty in April to child endangerment for bringing Wilder around Staley, who was hostile and threatening to the child and to tampering with evidence for deleting some electronic messages between her and Staley that showed his hostility toward Wilder.

James Irven Staley III

Amber elected to have a jury determine her punishment. She is eligible for parole and has no previous felony convictions.

She faces two to 10 years in prison for evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, and six months to 24 months in state jail for child endangerment, a state jail felony.

The messages the jury heard Tuesday appeared to be among the same messages another jury listened to earlier this year during Staley's capital murder trial.

The messages on Tuesday showed that he often played his comments off as part of the pitch-black humor he was known for.

Sometimes, Amber joined in, and at other times, she defended her son and told Staley to stop.

In particular, she objected to Staley speculating as part of a sick joke that Wilder could die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome — except that he was not an infant anymore.

Amber told him not to say those things because they were horrible and bad karma.

The messages also showed the arguments that flared up between them during their relationship over about 79 days in 2018 before Wilder's murder Oct. 11, 2018, at Staley's home.

They argued about Wilder and her job. Staley pressured her heavily to quit her job working at a bar during one argument.

He called her a whore and was verbally abusive in his messages. But the couple got back together after each flare up — until Wilder died.

The jury also heard opening arguments Tuesday from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, lead prosecutor, and Wichita Falls defense attorney Mark Barber.

Chief Felony Prosecutor Kyle Lessor is assisting Gillespie. Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McKnight is presiding over the sentencing trial, which he ordered moved to Tarrant County because of pretrial publicity.

Testimony for the state began with Wichita Falls police detective Tanner Fowler, a cold case detective.

Jason Wilder McDaniel

Fowler testified about his reaction to messages between Staley and Amber eventually recovered from Staley's iPhone.

"I was in shock," he told the jury.

Fowler testified he was shocked to think that a mother would let someone repeatedly say such things about her child.

A jury found Staley guilty of capital murder of a child under 10 for killing Wilder, and he was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole March 13 in the same courthouse where Amber is now on trial.

Testimony in Staley's trial indicated he smothered Wilder with a pillow and then staged the death scene to try to make it look like the child died as a result of a fall from the crib.

At the time of the child's death, Robert "Bubba" McDaniel Jr., Wilder's father, and Amber were not together. The loss of their child reunited them, and they married and had another little boy.

A shooting on Sunday that left Bubba with an injury to his arm has apparently not impacted Amber's trial.

Bubba was shot Sunday evening in Wichita Falls. The wound was not life threatening, and he was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

He was with his 17-year-old son, who was not struck with a bullet.

Edondre Lyntre Smith, 21, of Wichita Falls was taken into custody Monday after a standoff with Wichita Falls police at an apartment complex on Professional Drive. Police believe Smith shot Bubba.

9 a.m. Wichita Falls police Detective Chad Nelson is called to the stand to be the first witness of the day.

He responded to the death scene at Staley's home on Irving Place in the Country Club area after Amber found Wilder dead on the floor of a bedroom and called 911.

Nelson found Staley's behavior bizarre, But Amber's behavior was consistent with that of a shocked and grieving mother.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

