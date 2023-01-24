Day 2 live updates: Last phase of Murdaugh murder trial jury selection, how to listen in

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Monday with jury selection, and is expected, for now, to run through Feb. 10 in Walterboro.

9:00 a.m. — How to listen to Murdaugh trial

Law & Crime Network is live streaming audio of the final day of jury selection. Listen live at this link.

8:58 a.m. — Jury selection to continue as town awaits crowds

Judge Clifton Newman will screen the fourth batch of potential jurors in the trial Tuesday morning. Newman interviewed three other panels Monday morning, asking potential jurors how much they know of the events surrounding the Murdaugh murders. They were asked whether they know Murdaugh, or if they have any connection to the Murdaugh dynasty.

Outside the Colleton County Courthouse, observers were still waiting for the true-crime fanatics that many expect to overwhelm Walterboro.