Day 2 of manhunt after deputy shot, bystander killed

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Law enforcement continue to search for a man in connection with a deputy being shot and a bystander killed.

The suspect is 25-year old Kameron Jenkins.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search in Garvin and neighboring counties.

According to authorities, the bystander, now identified by the District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s Office as Gwuan Frierson, was killed during an altercation between 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins and Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman near Exit 60 on I-35.

According to the affidavit, Steadman was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, on a Volkswagon Jetta near Exit 60. When the vehicle didn’t stop, Steadman conducted a tactical vehicle intervention and stopped the Jetta.

Gunfire was then exchanged between Jenkins and Steadman. During that time, Gwuan Frierson was the passenger of a dump truck travelling northbound on I-35 when Frierson was struck and killed by the gunfire.

Steadman was shot in the chin and flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Garvin County Sheriff tells KFOR they are following leads and tips.

They are asking for the public’s help. They want residents to look on their property to see if anything is missing or disturbed.



“So, here’s where I’m at. I don’t have any evidence that he’s not in the area. I don’t have any evidence that he’s gone from the area. So, we will continue as if he’s here. What I’m asking for, is if there’s any tips or does anyone know of his whereabouts, to give us a call because he needs to face what he did and we’re not going to stop looking for him and I think it is going to be in his best interest to turn himself in,” said Sheriff Jim Mullett, Garvin County Sheriff’s Office



Sheriff Mullett says the weather last night was a disadvantage to their search, But they will not stop until they find the Jenkins.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Jenkins is currently on probation for a number of violent crimes, including Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Maiming, dating back to 2016.

He was released from prison in March 2023 for another Maiming charge dating back to 2019.



Right now there is a 6,000-dollar reward being offered and you can submit information anonymously by calling (405) 235-7300 or -855-211-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at okc crime tips dot com. You can find all of that information on the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.









For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.