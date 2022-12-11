Day 2 of Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts: Blue Nile Lab-Grown Diamonds

12 Days of Christmas Gifts, Day 2: Blue Nile Lab-Grown Diamond Ring

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The popular carol "12 Days of Christmas" is a collection of gifts you'd likely be pretty peeved to receive, aside from a few outliers. I can't imagine wanting even one calling bird. And what makes a French hen so great? Still, there's nothing like building up anticipation over almost two weeks of chaotic gifts which is why we're happy to present Reviewed's 12 Days of Giftmas, an almost two-week-long event of the best Christmas gift ideas available this year.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter for all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

For 11 more days, we'll be taking a much more simple approach to gift-giving, with recommendations that comprise some of our best finds of the year. On day one, we recommended some seriously stupendous Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones. Day two takes a little inspiration from the "12 Days of Christmas" line usually uttered with the most fervor, "five golden rings." Gold is lustrous and prized, but nothing goes harder than diamonds.

►Need more Christmas gift ideas? Here are the best Christmas gifts for anyone on your list

Reviewed's Christmas Gift of the Day: Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Ring

12 Days of Christmas Gifts, Day 2: Blue Nile Lab Grown Diamond Ring

Blue Nile has been a pioneer in the world of custom-made internet jewelry since its establishment in 1999. It's one of our favorite jewelry retailers for its streamlined ordering process which lets users customize the perfect diamond ring. Blue Nile sports more than 150,000 diamonds in its inventory, and 250 different settings to fit just about every style imaginable. Better yet, Blue Nile offers diamonds that won't weigh heavy on your conscience.

Lab-grown diamonds made by Blue Nile strip away the murky ethics surrounding the mining process without sacrificing quality. Because they're made in a lab, they're also more affordable than mined diamonds. When designing a ring, Blue Nile lets you customize the diamond shape, color, clarity, cut and even carats making a ring that's perfect for you or that special someone in your life. Custom Blue Nile rings are well within most budgets, starting at only $228.

Story continues

From $228 at Blue Nile

Holiday Gift Guides 2022

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 12 Days of Christmas Gifts: Lab-Grown Diamonds