Day 2 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Brooks again removed from courtroom

WAUKESHA - Day two of jury selection in the monthlong Darrell Brooks Jr. trial started with his removal to another courtroom.

Near constant interruptions from Brooks, 40, during the proceedings Monday led to his repeated removal from the courtroom and admonishments from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Here's what has happened so far on Day 2 of the trial.

Brooks was very disruptive again

Proceedings were less than 10 minutes underway when Dorow told Brooks, who is acting as his own attorney, he was once again being disruptive and would have to participate from a different courtroom by video. Brooks made a point of clarifying he's a sovereign, not a sovereign citizen, the status he had earlier claimed.

Once removed, Brooks was very demonstrative, standing and making many hand and arm gestures. His microphone was muted.

Brooks is now facing 76 criminal charges: six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run involving death and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies; and one count of misdemeanor domestic abuse-battery.

More jurors were brought in for questioning; some were struck for cause

Then, shortly after 9 a.m., Dorow brought in another 41 more jurors for questioning. She, the prosecutors and Brooks spent the next couple of hours hearing various members of the panel answer standard questions.

Around 11:30, she announced she had concerns regarding six members of the panel, who said they had strong opinions about the case and couldn't be fair. Prosecutors and Brooks agreed they should be struck for cause.

Dorow also noted that Brooks had been paying attention and taking notes without the earlier histrionics. She asked him if he would like to return to the courtroom for the afternoon. Brooks gave a confusing response but again asked that all 41 members of the panel be struck. Dorow denied the request.

Brooks was removed often again

As was the case Monday, Dorow cited a 1970 U.S. Supreme Court case indicating the legality of removing Brooks to a neighboring courtroom and letting him participate from there.

That didn't stop Brooks from challenging Dorow's actions, up to and including a motion to dismiss the case on the basis of "judicial misconduct."

Dorow based her decision on constant interruptions, usually with a final warning informing him that one more interruption would result in his removal. Despite the warning, he immediately did so again, generally within seconds of the final warning.

On both days, the judge noted that Brooks' interruptions came as she was trying to list her findings, on whatever matter the court had been discussing, something she said she would not tolerate.

She also attributed the disruptions to what she previously termed "nonsensical" questions, such as asking Dorow to state her name, an approach tied to those claiming to be "sovereign" citizens not under the jurisdiction of the courts or certain laws.

On two occasions, once on Monday and again Tuesday morning, Brooks was invited back into the active courtroom to resume his place at the defense table. He declined, stating that he would rather "stay put" in the vacant courtroom, despite challenging the validity of his removal.

Jury selection slowly proceeds

By Tuesday afternoon, based on the number of jurors not struck for cause, the court was approaching the minimum number of 36 set by Dorow to allow the selection process to advance to the next level: pre-emptory strikes.

The defense and prosecutors will each be allowed those 10 additional strikes, strategic removals from the jury pool for reasons other than a specific cause.

In response to questions from prosecutors, Dorow confirmed that she expected jury selection to take up the rest of the afternoon. She left open the possibility of opening statements and testimony beginning Wednesday, assuming the selection process ended by late Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

