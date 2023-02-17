Day 20 live updates: Agent who investigated Murdaugh Labor Day weekend shooting on stand

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony. For now, the trial is expected to stretch at least through Friday, Feb. 17.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — SLED agent back on stand as court resumes

With the state having not yet rested its case in the double-murder trial, court is back in session with SLED special agent Ryan Kelly back on the stand — this time under questioning by defense attorney Dick Harpootlian.

Most of Thursday, the 12-member jury heard Kelly testify about Murdaugh after he called 911 Labor Day weekend to report he’d been shot on the side of the road. From a rehab facility after the shooting, Murdaugh spoke to Kelly and another SLED agent, for the first time telling the truth about the Labor Day weekend shooting and the alleged involvement of Curtis “Eddie” Smith, who provided Murdaugh with opioids over the years.

Smith, who is on the witness list, has not taken the stand and it’s unclear whether he ever will.

Judge Clifton Newman allowed testimony about the Labor Day weekend shooting after he said defense attorneys “opened the door” when they mentioned Smith in a cross-examination of another witness.

The state is expected to rest its case Friday, with the defense taking at least a week.

Court will not be in session Monday because it is a holiday, President’s Day.