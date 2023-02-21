Day 21 live updates: Murdaugh defense continues case to try and poke holes in murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

9:30 a.m. — 2 witnesses down, defense continues case

Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys will call its third witness in the double-murder trial, now in Week 5 in Colleton County.

On Friday, the state rested its case after dozens of witnesses who testified about DNA, cellphone and car forensic data and the former Hampton-based attorneys alleged financial crimes — an effort by prosecutors to show motive in the murders of Murdaugh’s wife and son, Maggie and Paul.

The defense first called Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, who estimated the time of death for both to be 9 p.m.

Prosecutors have argued Maggie and Paul were likely killed around 8:50 p.m., pinpointing the death to the cellphone activity on Murdaugh and Paul’s phone, which included a cellphone video taken by the dog kennels.

The second witness called by the defense was Shalene Tindal, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

Tindal was questioned about a joint statement released June 8, 2021 — the day after the murders — by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, known as SLED.

At the time, the release said there was “no danger to the public” after the murders; a second press release was issued that removed that line but never addressed the line’s addition in the first release.

Defense attorneys have raised issues with the release, claiming SLED had zeroed in on Murdaugh at the start and eliminated any other suspects from its investigation.