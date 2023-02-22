Day 22 live updates: Murdaugh defense calls 5th witness in double-murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

The defense said they expect to rest their case mid- to late-day Friday, with jury deliberation likely to stretch into next week after rebuttal witnesses and closing arguments.

9:30 a.m. — Court back in session, fifth defense witness called

Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced Hampton-based attorney, will call their fifth witness Wednesday.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Murdaugh’s oldest son, Buster, 26, who spoke kindly about the family’s close relationship, and his father’s whereabouts hours and days after the murders of his mom, Maggie, and younger brother, Paul.

“My father coached every Little League team I played on,” said Buster, who now lives on Hilton Head Island.

Buster also told the jury that the deaths of Maggie and Paul devastated his father.

“He was heart broken,” Buster said.

Buster Murdaugh, right, the son of Alex Murdaugh, walks to the witness stand as his father, left, looks on during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

The jury also heard from North Carolina-based forensic engineer Mike Sutton, who said it would be “very unlikely” that the 6-foot-4 Murdaugh could have been Maggie’s shooter who left bullet holes in the walls of the dog kennels, where Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son the night of June 7, 2021.

Sutton also testified that if Murdaugh was in the main house on Moselle, he would not have been able to hear the shooting — even if a tree barrier existed as it does now, after Sutton performed a noise-level test.

Prosecutor David Fernandez, with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, attempted on Tuesday to break down Sutton’s testimony and credibility, continuously trying to remind the jury that Sutton primarily works on car accidents and machine failures, though Sutton said he has conducted studies on bullet trajectories for his work.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian told Judge Clifton Newman that the defense team will likely rest Friday, meaning prosecutors could put up any rebuttal witnesses by early next week, to be followed by closing arguments and the judge’s charge to the jury.