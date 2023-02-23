Day 23 live updates: Alex Murdaugh expected to take stand today at double-murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

The defense said they expect to rest their case mid- to late-day Friday, with jury deliberation likely to stretch into next week after rebuttal witnesses and closing arguments.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

7 a.m. — Murdaugh to take stand

Alex Murdaugh is expected to take the stand in his own defense on Thursday barring any snag in the plan, according to a source with knowledge.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin first said on Wednesday that Murdaugh was considering taking the stand, asking Judge Clifton Newman on what topics Murdaugh would be permitted to plead his Fifth Amendment rights. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters argued that should Murdaugh take the stand, cross-examination would be “wide open.”

“I am not going to issue an order in advance limiting the scope of cross-examination,” Newman said Wednesday. “Any objectionable matter must be addressed as the evidence is presented and not based on any advanced ruling by the court. ... That (issuing an order) is unheard of, to me.”

Reporter John Monk contributed to this report.