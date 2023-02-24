Day 24 live updates: Alex Murdaugh under cross-examination in SC murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started Jan. 23 with jury selection, opening arguments and the initial round of witness testimony.

How to watch the Murdaugh double murder trial, who to follow from The State, Island Packet

9:30 a.m. — Murdaugh back on stand

Alex Murdaugh is back on the stand this morning in his double-murder trial, still under questioning in cross-examination by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters.

For two hours Thursday, Murdaugh answered questions from Waters about his family legacy, his wealth, his work as an attorney and with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and his actions, which are under investigation, hours after the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

But Waters mainly focused on Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, of which he’s alleged to have stolen money from his former law firm and clients.

Waters’ cross-examination is expected to take hours Friday, delaying the likelihood that the defense rests its case.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said Thursday they have two other expert witnesses they plan to call.